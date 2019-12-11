Auburn’s Derrick Brown and Bo Nix scooped up superlative honors awarded by the SEC coaches on Wednesday, after five total Tigers were named to the coaches’ All-SEC team this week.
Brown was named the coaches’ SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Nix was named SEC Freshman of the Year.
Brown and his partner on the defensive line Marlon Davidson were both named first-team All-SEC by the coaches, while K.J. Britt and Prince Tega Wanogho were named second-team and Christian Tutt made the list in a tie for second-team return specialist.
Brown was also named the Associated Press SEC Defensive Player of the Year earlier this week. He’s been named a finalist for the Outland Trophy, the Nagurski Trophy, the Bednarik Award and the Lott Trophy, among other recognitions after a stellar senior season.
Nix has broken Auburn freshman records, holding the school title for passing yards by a freshman (2,366), pass completions for a freshman (200) and touchdown passes (15).
Nix figures to be a strong candidate to make the coaches’ All-Freshman team to be released Thursday.
Below are the SEC coaches’ superlative award winners and the rest of the coaches’ All-SEC teams released earlier in the week:
