Derrick Brown finally has his hardware.
And his legacy is now etched in the record books forever.
Auburn standout defensive tackle won the Lott Trophy on Sunday night, finally wrapping his fingers around a coveted individual award, before he was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.
He becomes Auburn’s first first-team All-American as voted on by the AP since Reese Dismukes in 2014, and the program’s first defensive first-teamer since Nick Fairley in 2010.
He’s also Auburn’s first-ever winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He accepted the award Sunday night in Newport Beach, Calif., as his teammates opened practice for the Outback Bowl.
He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the AP last week. But during college football’s national annual award circus, he missed out on the Outland Trophy and the Nagurski Award and a few other ones — before finally earning his national recognition from the AP and the Lott Trophy.
His legacy stretches further than any award can recognize: From the outside, he’ll be remembered by others as one of the best players to suit up for Auburn in recent memory. From the inside, he’ll remember his senior season as the chance he had to play with his freshman little brother and to carry his young son with him through Tiger Walk before the Iron Bowl.
But with some patience, he’s been given that national recognition he has deserved ever since closing a stellar regular season.
Brown recorded 12.5 tackles for loss this season, with 3.5 coming against Alabama in the biggest game of the year. He seemed to rise to the occasion all season, making almost unbelievable plays in almost every game. He was the SEC’s best defensive player seemingly by consensus. On top of his recognition as SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the AP, he also earned the same honor from the league’s coaches.
After passing up pro football last winter, he’s announced he’ll also be closing his Auburn career by playing with his teammates in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
The season’s been almost everything he could’ve wanted outside of a chase for the national championship — though it all seemed worth it to him after an Iron Bowl win he called special and unforgettable. He’s projected by many to be a sure-fire top-10 pick in the NFL Draft this spring, impressing and raising his draft stock even higher than it was after his junior season. He was seen as a potential first-rounder even last year, before he decided to come back and finish his degree and play one more year.
Brown’s younger brother, Kameron Brown, join him on the team this year as a freshman. His son, Kai, was born last December.
The Lott Trophy is awarded to defensive players who stand out on and off the field, with the IMPACT acronym standing for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Georgia legend David Pollack was the first Lott IMPACT Trophy winner in 2004. Brown is the trophy’s 16th winner.
Auburn is set to play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.
