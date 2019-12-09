Auburn’s standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown has been named SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press, named to the group’s all-league teams along with three other Tigers.
His partner on the defensive line Marlon Davidson was also named a first-team selection, and so was Auburn’s junior middle linebacker K.J. Britt. Auburn’s senior safety Jeremiah Dinson was named a second-team selection.
Brown’s name is etched into the record books with elite company. He’s the first Auburn player to win SEC Defensive Player of the Year since Nick Fairley in 2010. The only other defensive player at Auburn to be recognized by the SEC was Tracy Rocker, who was named SEC Player of the Year in 1988 before the award was split into offensive and defensive superlatives.
Brown’s achievement marks the fifth time Auburn’s won a superlative SEC honor during Gus Malzahn’s time as head coach. Tre Mason won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2013 before Kerryon Johnson won the same award in 2017. Kicker Daniel Carlson won SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.
