Georgia vs Auburn Football

Derrick Brown (5) of Auburn tries to get the crowd fired up during the Auburn vs. Georgia game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News

Auburn’s standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown has been named one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s best defensive player as named by the Football Writers Association of America.

Brown was named a finalist in a release sent out Wednesday. He stands as a finalist alongside Georgia’s J.R. Reed, Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ohio State’s Chase Young.

The Nagurski Trophy winner will be selected among those five finalists. The FWAA’s All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s entire membership, selects the winner, according to the Wednesday release.

The award banquet will be held Dec. 9 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments