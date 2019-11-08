Derrick Brown has another accolade to pile on the trophy shelf.
Auburn’s decorated defensive lineman has earned recognition as an Outland Trophy National Player of the Month for the month of October, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America.
Brown was named a defensive selection alongside Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in an announcement from the organization Thursday.
The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to a player deemed the nation’s best interior lineman.
Brown closed the month of October with seven tackles in Auburn’s battle at LSU on Oct. 26. He had five against both Florida and Arkansas in his two other games that month.
Brown is touted by analysts to be a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He earned the same projections last season, but elected to return to Auburn for his senior season in order to finish his degree and to work toward making this one a special season on the Plains.
He’s lived up to his stardom all season.
Against Florida, he recorded five tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
He’s earned the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor on three separate occasions this season. He and his teammate at defensive end Marlon Davidson have made child’s play of the award, creating a friendly competition between the two to see who can win the award the most this season. They’ve both won it three times this year, making Auburn the first school to win the recognition six times in one season since the award was started in 2004, per Auburn area statistician and historian Scott Scroggins.
In his career, Brown is up to 151 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
With him anchoring the Auburn defensive line, the Tigers have recorded at least five tackles for loss in every game this season. The team has tallied 64 tackles for loss this season, tied for the lead in the SEC and tied for 19th-most nationally. Auburn leads the SEC with 7.1 tackles per loss per game in SEC play.
Brown was named to the Outland Trophy watch list in the preseason.
Auburn’s had two players win the Outland Trophy in its history. Zeke Smith won the award at Auburn in 1958, before Tracy Rocker won both the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award in 1988.
Auburn defensive tackle Nick Fairley won the Lombardi Award in 2010, marking the last time an Auburn defensive player won a major national award.
This year’s recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced Dec. 12 during an ESPN presentation from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The three national finalists for the award will be named on Nov. 26.
