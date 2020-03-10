Auburn’s Samir Doughty was named first-team All-SEC by the conference coaches on Tuesday, becoming the first Auburn player to be recognized as a first-teamer by the coaches since 1999.
Doughty was also named second-team All-SEC as part of the media honors released by the Associated Press.
He’s the first Tiger to make the coaches’ first team since Chris Porter and Doc Robinson.
Auburn’s Isaac Okoro also earned honors from the coaches, being named second-team All-SEC and part of the SEC All-Defensive Team as well as the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Doughty is averaging 16.7 points per game this season as a senior leader. Okoro, Auburn’s star freshman, is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Doughty, averaging 12.8 points per game while shining on defense in a way that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the conference coaches.
The SEC Tournament opens Wednesday. Auburn enters as the No. 2 seed and is set to start its run in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
