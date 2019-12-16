Undefeated Auburn held firm at No. 12 in the latest Associated Press rankings on Monday, but boasted a solid No. 7 rating in the first NET rankings of this season also released Monday.
Auburn is also first overall in the RPI. NET stands for the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which in many ways replaced RPI and is used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee in deciding who to award at-large bids to and where to seed teams in the postseason.
Auburn’s tournament chances will surely be made or broken in SEC play starting after the new year, but the early rankings indicate Auburn is off to a strong start — and so does its 9-0 record.
Auburn returns to its home court on Thursday to play NC State at Auburn Arena. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2.
Auburn held steady in the AP poll after beating Saint Louis 67-61 in its only game last week on last Saturday in Birmingham.
Its neutral-site win over Saint Louis, along with neutral-site wins over New Mexico and Richmond in Brooklyn on the week of Thanksgiving, will surely help bolster Auburn’s tournament positioning down the road. The NET system piles wins into four quadrants of quality, with road and neutral-site wins being considered more favorably than wins over the same teams at home.
After Auburn’s upcoming game against NC State, the Tigers will turn around and play Lehigh at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. That game is set to be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
Then, only one game, against Lipscomb at home on Dec. 29, will stand between Auburn and its SEC opener on Jan. 4 at Mississippi State.
