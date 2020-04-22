This could be a big draft class for Auburn.
It could even be a record-setter.
The Tigers are hoping it’ll be a trend-setter, too.
There are seven former Auburn football players who will be keeping a close eye on the NFL Draft starting Thursday, and who have a realistic shot at being picked up according to popular projections — which would make for a modern-era record for Auburn if seven names are called.
The most Auburn players taken in a single draft since 1994 is six, picked up just last year. It was in 1994 that the NFL contracted its draft size down to seven rounds, which is the format it has used ever since. A year earlier, in 1993, the NFL Draft was eight rounds, and a year before that, it lasted a whopping 12 rounds.
In the 26 drafts since, Gus Malzahn’s 2019 class tops them all in terms of number of Auburn players selected. Last year’s class beat out the times that five Auburn players were taken in 2015, 2008 and 2005.
Noah Igbinoghene said at Auburn’s Pro Day event in March that he hoped to be back a year from then watching next year’s crop lay down 40 times and impress scouts. That was before the coronavirus pandemic threw the sports world upside down, but this week’s NFL Draft is still continuing using remote communication and limited physical contact.
The first round of the draft is set to open at 7 p.m. Thursday and be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds follow on Friday and the remainder of the selections are set to be made Saturday.
Igbinoghene is one of three Auburn players with a realistic shot at getting picked in the first round, along with sure-fire first-rounder Derrick Brown and fellow fringe prospect Marlon Davidson, who like Igbinoghene is often projected to go in the second round if not the first.
If all three go in the first round, it’ll mark the most first-round draft picks out of Auburn since the 2005 NFL Draft, when four standouts were taken from Auburn’s stellar, undefeated 2004 team.
After those three, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, cornerback Javaris Davis, offensive tackle Jack Driscoll and pass-rusher Nick Coe will likely be hoping to get picked up on the third day of the draft, and it wouldn’t be a shock to prognosticators if safety Daniel Thomas gets picked in the late rounds, as well.
Auburn’s other departing stars will be looking to sign as undrafted free agents shortly after the draft concludes Saturday.
Friday’s TV coverage of the second and third rounds will start at 6 p.m. while Saturday’s final rounds start at 11 a.m. ESPN and NFL Network are set to partner resources to broadcast the draft on their channels, while ABC is said to be offering unique coverage of the first three rounds on Thursday and Friday.
