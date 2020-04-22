Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS...AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. THE LATEST STAGE DATA WAS FURNISHED IN COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 10AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.7 FEET...AND SLOWLY RISING. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW MORNING. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&