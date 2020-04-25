Jack Driscoll is heading home.
Auburn’s right tackle was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Driscoll is originally from Connecticut and played at UMass before making the move as a grad transfer to Auburn in order to play at the highest level of college football and prepare him for an opportunity in pro football.
He has it back in the Northeast where he should feel right at home.
Driscoll was picked with the No. 145 overall pick in the draft.
Online sports contract tracker projects the 145th pick to earn a contract worth more than $3.1 million.
Driscoll got picked higher than most prognosticators placed him, but ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said after his selection that Driscoll’s versatility may have made him more valuable in the eyes of the Eagles.
“Maybe a starter, but I think he’ll add some depth to that offensive line at guard and tackle,” Kiper said on the broadcast.
Driscoll will join former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts who was picked by the Eagles in the second round.
