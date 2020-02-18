The Auburn baseball team was on the way to Hoover last year, and John Samuel Shenker’s stomach had been churning for a while.
Restless, he was feeling that itch to get back on the diamond.
And that was when he knocked on Gus Malzahn’s door.
Shenker made his Auburn baseball debut over the weekend, describing his jump into two sports in some way like that, while stepping into the batter’s box for Auburn to cap the months of hard work, of tryouts and of proving himself in practice between then and now.
The Auburn football tight end played in three of the baseball team’s wins over Illinois-Chicago last weekend, going 3-for-7 at the plate with a double, two RBI’s and three runs scored.
He and his teammates continue their early season Wednesday when Auburn baseball hosts Oakland at 5 p.m. in Plainsman Park, across from towering Jordan-Hare Stadium on campus.
In one, Shenker is a tight end for the football team who has caught touchdowns in SEC action and still plans to participate in practices this spring. In the other, he’s a newcomer, bent on proving he’s still got his old swing.
Everywhere, he’s in orange and blue.
“It’s a very special feeling, for sure,” Shenker said Sunday, of being Auburn’s newest two-sport player.
Shenker, now a junior, played designated hitter in that series finale Sunday and finished 2-for-3 in the game with an RBI and one run scored as the Tigers blasted their way to 4-0 early in the season. He also played some first base earlier in the series on Saturday.
For the football team, he caught a touchdown against Texas A&M last season and another one in 2018 against Georgia.
But settled into his position in the locker room there, the former two-sport star in high school itched for the chance to play baseball again last summer. Shenker won a pair of state championships in Georgia at Deerfield-Windsor School while batting next to Auburn right fielder Steven Williams in the lineup, and for a time was committed to play for Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson. It was after he transferred to Colquitt County High School and was a football standout there that he chose to sign with Malzahn’s football team instead.
Then this year he went back to Malzahn — to talk about both his passions.
“The love of the game, for sure,” Shenker said, when asked why he decided to try to play both this year. “When I stopped, the first year I came over here, it really hurt to watch the guys play that I was coming in here with to begin with. So that really was tough on me.
“I prayed about it and told my parents and tried to figure out the best time to do that, and I figured this year was the best time with me kind of figuring out the whole football thing. I knew my place there and I knew that this was a time that I could try to do both.”
Shenker said he plans to participate with both teams when football opens spring practice on March 16, though he made it sound like more talks with Thompson and Malzahn are still to be had there.
For Thompson, he’s been nothing short of impressed seeing Shenker try out for the team, join workouts only in early January, and already earn himself some playing time and game swings on opening weekend.
“I think anyone that’s played this sport or understands college baseball would tip their hat to him,” Thompson said.
“I thought his at-bats were really competitive for a first weekend,” he also said. “Kind of incredible, actually.”
It’s hard to argue. Seven months ago, Shenker wasn’t even a baseball player.
“I approached Coach Malzahn first, last May, I believe — right before the baseball team went to Hoover,” Shenker said. “I approached him and we kind of talked it through, like, what would happen and stuff like that. At the end of the summer I came over here and hit for Coach Thompson and (assistant coach Karl Nonemaker), and they said, ‘After the season, come back with us and we’ll let you try out for the team.’ So after the season, I came back and started talking and started practicing.”
Shenker and Thompson both joked that his first few at-bats back on the diamond were pretty ugly before he got back in his groove, but he found that swing again quickly. Shenker agreed that two years away from baseball and two years of putting on muscle in the football weight room might have messed up his motion otherwise, but he figures playing plenty of golf in his free time helped keep his natural swing. He smiled at the thought.
And he’s surely smiled plenty since last weekend and his Auburn baseball debut. Shenker joins a long line of two-sport athletes celebrated by Auburn. Two of his football teammates, Anthony Schwartz and Shaun Shivers, run track for Auburn. One of Shenker’s coaches with baseball, Gabe Gross, played football and baseball for Auburn in the 1990’s. Auburn baseball legend Frank Thomas played some football for Pat Dye.
Then, of course, there’s Bo Jackson.
And for Shenker himself, there’s just the love of the games. He’s playing baseball again. He smiled talking about being teammates with Williams again, “just like the high school days.”
For Shenker, now, there should be more days for him like that coming — days back at the ballpark.
“I know it’s a blessing,” Shenker said. “You know, you have to take every day for what it’s worth. It’s really awesome.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.