Junior Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene announced Friday that he’ll be forgoing his final season of collegiate eligibility and entering this year’s NFL Draft.
He announced his decision on Instagram.
“My last three years at Auburn have been nothing but a blessing and have been the best experiences in my life,” his post read, in part. “And if I had to do it all over again, I would still choose Auburn.”
He closed it by saying, “War Eagle forever.”
Igbinoghene started at corner all season. He ran back a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Outback Bowl last Wednesday.
The son of two Olympic competitors, Igbinoghene was recruited to Auburn to play receiver before he settled into the Auburn secondary.
He joins redshirt junior Nick Coe as two Auburn players who have decided to forgo their remaining eligibility this postseason.
“To the Auburn fans, y’all have truly made playing the game of football special for me and have made playing in Jordan-Hare an unforgettable part of my life,” Igbinoghene said in his statement.
“To my Auburn teammates, we have created memories and formed brotherhoods through this game that will take with me for the rest of my life.”
