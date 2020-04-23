Auburn’s rising star at cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was selected No. 30 overall by the Miami Dolphins during Thursday’s opening round of the NFL Draft.
He’ll join Alabama standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa there, after he was taken by the Dolphins fifth overall in the league’s all-remote but drama-packed opening day.
Igbinoghene left Auburn early as a junior but showed the athletic ability during pre-draft workouts that has had him rocket up draft boards. He came to Auburn as a wide receiver but adapted to defense quickly. ESPN’s analysts gushed over Igbinoghene’s athletic ability being the son of two Olympians late Thursday as the draft hit the 11th hour.
Fellow Auburn star Marlon Davidson will have to wait at least another day today to hear his name called, but the analysts don’t expect him to have to wait much longer.
Davidson highlights Auburn’s players hoping to be picked when the NFL Draft continues tonight, with the second and third rounds of the event kicking off at 6 p.m. on ESPN and NFL Network.
Only the first round of selections were picked through on Thursday night. The second and third rounds are set to be run through tonight before the rest of the draft is completed on Saturday.
Auburn’s Davidson, who starred on the Tigers’ defensive line alongside No. 7 overall pick Derrick Brown, should come off the board today according to popular projections. Offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho will also be keeping close to the phone though he has often been given a fourth-round grade which would slot him for Day 3 selection on Saturday.
The all-remote NFL Draft opened Thursday hoping to bring some sense of normalcy to sports fans during the coronavirus pandemic, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks in front of a camera alone and the broadcast whipping to analysts, players, coaches and general managers all monitoring social distancing and with many participating from their own homes.
CBS and USA Today both published mock drafts that had Davidson going in the first round, indicating he is not likely to fall much further today after the second round kicks into gear.
A CBS writer has also predicted Wanogho will go in the second round while a Sporting News pick has him being pulled off the board in the third round, meaning Auburn could have two players finding their NFL landing spots today.
Offensive tackle Jack Driscoll, cornerback Javaris Davis, pass-rusher Nick Coe and safeties Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson have also been graded as draft options though they may be waiting for rounds No. 4-7 on Saturday.
Saturday’s final rounds open at 11 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN and NFL Network after the second and third rounds tonight.
