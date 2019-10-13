Seth Williams went over to his quarterback in the locker room and told him to keep his chin up.
That was a sophomore encouraging a freshman, there under The Swamp after Auburn’s last loss, already talking about how they’d turn things around together.
It might’ve felt like the weight of the stadium was bearing down on those two youngsters, in Bo Nix and his top wide receiver, as they took on a responsibility together far beyond their years.
But those young players are Auburn’s best chance. If Auburn’s offense is going to find its firepower in the second half of the season, those first-year and second-year players are going to be the spark.
Auburn’s talented youth at the skill positions are going to play crucial roles for the Tigers when they kick off second half of the schedule this Saturday at Arkansas — and Auburn’s young offense only got younger since that loss at Florida with the loss of injured running back JaTarvious Whitlow.
Nix is a true freshman and two of his top receivers, Williams and Anthony Schwartz, are both sophomores. There are still veteran players among the group, like receivers Will Hastings and Eli Stove and running back Kam Martin, but in the backfield sophomore Shaun Shivers is expected to get more carries now, and freshman back D.J. Williams took snaps with the first team in practice over the bye week.
Whitlow is a sophomore in eligibility but was at least a third-year player, after redshirting the 2017 season. Now, Auburn’s offense is powered by plenty of players who were still playing high school football then.
“Everybody came around him and picked him up and told him, ‘It’s going to be OK,’” Seth Williams said of Nix, outside that locker room in Gainesville. He was in an unenviable position, already taking up a leaders’ role in encouraging his quarterback even as a sophomore. But as far and away Auburn’s most productive receiver, he fills that role.
“I told him to keep his head up,” he said. “We know in film they’re going to be critical on everything — definitely on a loss. So definitely just be ready for it, take it as confidence, and come to practice and put the work in.
“We’re going to be good.”
Seth Williams is drawing on his first and only season at Auburn from last year as experience — but he also saw how veterans like then-captains Jarrett Stidham and Deshaun Davis ran the locker room a year ago.
“The way they handle adversity and everything like that, we definitely know how to do it,” Seth Williams said. “Since I’m a sophomore, I know how to take it now. And I can hopefully pass it on to (Nix) and he can keep it in his head.”
It’s bizarre to hear, but on Auburn’s offense, there are young, second-year players like Seth Williams already taking on leadership roles among the skill position — and with freshmen like Nix and D.J. Williams playing key roles, those youngsters are going to need to lean on each other.
“That they just have my back — and I know that, and I have their’s,” Nix said then, on what teammates told him. “I’m just disappointed that I didn’t play my role today and didn’t do what I needed to do to help them win a game. I feel like I let them down in certain areas.”
Down the stretch run of the season, he has his chance to lift them up.
