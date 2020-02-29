Only one Auburn men’s basketball coach has ever gone up to Lexington and beaten Kentucky.
But he thinks he could have company soon.
Legendary Auburn coach Sonny Smith said this week that he’s not counting out Bruce Pearl’s team as No. 15 Auburn travels to play No. 8 Kentucky — even knowing that Auburn as a program is 2-48 all-time on the road at Kentucky.
Smith coached both of Auburn’s wins there in 1983 and in 1988. He figures now the keys to victory against ‘Big Blue’ could be a little different than they were back then.
But he knows one thing that can help this year’s Auburn team in the face of that daunting challenge: Its undeniable confidence.
“I just think that they’re so confident in what they can do and what Bruce has trained them to do, that they never think they’re out of the game,” Smith said this week, gearing up for the trip to the Commonwealth along with the team. Smith calls Auburn’s games on the Auburn Radio Network alongside lead broadcaster Andy Burcham.
“I feel like that’s the difference with them and a lot of teams,” he said.
Auburn beat Kentucky in the this season’s first meeting on the Plains, but winning in Lexington has proven to be a different beast for Auburn and teams across the SEC. It’s the toughest place to play in the conference, Smith said, and that’s just as true now as it was then. An aura hangs over Rupp Arena under those eight national championship banners.
Still: “I don’t think Bruce’s team goes anywhere that they don’t think they can win, and I think it’s because of him,” Smith said. “I think he instills confidence.”
That confidence has manifested itself in different ways this season. Last season, Auburn blasted by bluebloods like Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, seemingly never blinking in the face of college basketball’s strongest bluebloods. This year, instead, that confidence has shown itself when the team is down. Auburn has come back to win four SEC games this season after facing double-digit deficits, and part of that comes from the team never losing confidence even when down big.
Back then, the key to beat Kentucky was to outmuscle the Wildcats inside, Smith said, even though that’s much easier said than done. Smith and Charles Barkley beat Kentucky 75-67 there on Jan. 15, 1983. On Jan. 9, 1988, John Caylor hit the game-winning shot with 10 seconds left for Smith’s Auburn team to beat Kentucky 53-52 in Lexington.
Auburn had other wins over Kentucky in Auburn and at neutral sites during his tenure, but those two still stand as the only times Auburn’s program has ever beaten Kentucky in its own house.
“Back in the day, you could beat Kentucky if you could establish the inside game, because they always killed people with their post players,” Smith said. “You go back over the years and you start naming those post players — If you could control them or score on them inside, then you had a chance to beat them, and we had that chance with our inside people. We attacked that team on the inside and were able to beat them twice.
“It was always bigger than some of your other wins,” he added.
That would be the case for Auburn this year, too.
Auburn beat Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament last year and won that first meeting this season 75-66 on Feb. 1.
Auburn as a program has never beaten Kentucky three times in a row and has an opportunity to do that for the first time ever today.
“Can they beat Kentucky? They can beat anybody. I’d never count them out,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t go into the game as really a confident guy, but I would never say that they can’t do it. I’ve seen too many teams where they did do it.
“They’re believers and they’re, confident too.”
