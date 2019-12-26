TAMPA, FLA. — Minnesota arrived down one, missing its offensive coordinator.
Now between palm trees and by the bay, the Golden Gophers are shuffling less than a week before kickoff at the Outback Bowl.
That was the story of the day Thursday as the teams arrived here in preparation of their New Year’s Day showdown. Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca was plucked to be the offensive coordinator at Penn State as the Golden Gophers traveled to the bowl site. He won’t be coaching in the game. Kickoff is set for noon Jan. 1 on ESPN.
Auburn arrived Thursday all the same — with its staff intact, and its near-40-year coaching veteran at defensive coordinator Kevin Steele set to take on Minnesota’s new patchwork offensive staff.
PJ Fleck said Thursday that he’d be making his wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Matt Simon the new offensive coordinator, and moving quality control staffer Greg Harbaugh in as quarterbacks coach for the game.
Fleck said Thursday after his team’s practice that his Gophers responded positively to the shuffling.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn did not speak with the media on Thursday.
“Those two are going to do a great job,” Fleck said of Simon and Harbaugh, moving around in the absence of Ciarrocca.
Ciarrocca coached with Fleck for seven seasons, going back to their time together at Western Michigan.
Simon coached with them both at Western Michigan and Minnesota as well — though as seemingly a first-time play-caller, he faces a mighty challenge along with Harbaugh across the sidelines in the veteran Steele.
“I’ll probably have a little bit of a bigger say, just in terms of helping them through all that,” Fleck said. “But they’re both capable and it’s going to be a great opportunity for both of them. It really is. I trust those guys and if I didn’t think they could do the job, wouldn’t let them do the job.”
Minnesota enters the game 10-2. Auburn enters 9-3.
Auburn is set to have its first on-site practice on Friday.
Ciarrocca is a native of Pennsylvania and Fleck said a move close to home for him seemed inevitable.
“Our players, they’re resilient,” Fleck said. “They understand this profession. They understand that the reason that Kirk Ciarrocca has that opportunity is because of them.”
Ciarrocca was scooped up by Penn State head coach James Franklin, after former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left that team to become the new head coach at Old Dominion earlier in December.
Fleck said Ciarrocca already helped complete the staff’s gameplan for Auburn. “Now it’s adapting it to their style,” he said, of Simon and Harbaugh.
“It’s going to be a collective staff unity-type call on gameday,” he also said. “We’re all going to have a lot more input and a lot more feedback, and I think it’s going to be really healthy as we keep moving forward and we’re looking for the next coordinator.”
Fleck said he already had phone interviews set up for the job, and expects to make calls on the next hire from Tampa.
