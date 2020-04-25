Prince Tega Wanogho’s journey across the world has finally brought him to the grail.
Wanogho has finally earned his million-dollar pro contract.
Auburn’s mighty left tackle was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.
He slid further than most expected, after facing a knee injury, missing the NFL Combine, and having opportunities to impress scouts canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic — but, finally, Wanogho has gotten into the league.
He’ll be joining teammate Jack Driscoll who was picked by the Eagles in the fourth round.
Wanogho, from Nigeria, moved to the United States as a teenager with the goal of becoming a pro basketball player and helping to support his family back home, which includes eight brothers and sisters. He ultimately adjusted to football and went to Auburn — and Saturday saw his journey through the Plains end as the No. 210 overall selection in the draft.
Online sports contract tracker Spotrac projects that being picked at 210th overall will earn Wanogho a contract worth at least $2.7 million over four years, if he can complete it.
Wanogho started at left tackle for Auburn in 2018 and 2019 and led the Tigers’ front five. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn in December 2018.
