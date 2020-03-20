Auburn junior forward Unique Thompson was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, it was announced Thursday.
Thompson, a native of Theodore, Ala., led the Tigers with 16.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this season, ranking sixth in the SEC in scoring and second in rebounds. Her rebounding total also ranked 10th nationally, and her field goal percentage of 58.2 percent was 15th-best nationally and third in the SEC. She has averaged a double-double for two straight seasons, the first player in Auburn history to accomplish that feat.
She registered 22 double-doubles in 29 games this season, one shy of claiming the national statistical championship in the category. With her 21st of the season in Auburn’s win at Missouri on Feb. 27, she tallied the 41st double-double of her career, breaking DeWanna Bonner’s Auburn career record of 40 that had stood for 11 years.
Thompson was earlier named to the All-SEC First Team and was a two-time selection as SEC Player of the Week. She is Auburn’s first All-American in women’s basketball since Bonner and Whitney Boddie earned honors from multiple outlets following Auburn’s 2009 SEC Championship season. Thompson is the ninth different Auburn player named an All-American.
She was one of six Southeastern Conference players to earn an All-America designation from the AP. Kentucky’s Rhine Howard was named to the first team, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter earned a second-team nod, and South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris was a third-team selection. Tennessee’s Rennia Davis joined Thompson as an honorable mention selection.
AUBURN ALL-AMERICANS
Marianne Merritt – 1979
Martha Monk – 1981
Becky Jackson – 1981, 1983, 1984
Vickie Orr – 1987, 1988, 1989
Carolyn Jones – 1990, 1991
Lauretta Freeman – 1993
DeWanna Bonner – 2008, 2009
Whitney Boddie – 2009
Unique Thompson – 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.