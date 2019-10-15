Auburn junior forward Unique Thompson was named to the Preseason All-SEC women’s basketball team by the league’s media, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Thompson was named to the preseason second team in a vote by a select panel of regional and national media members. She was also named to the preseason All-SEC team by the league’s coaches last season.
Thompson, a junior from Theodore, Ala., became the first Auburn player since 2009 and the fifth in program history to average a double-double for the season, averaging 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a sophomore in 2018-19. Her 330 total rebounds last season were the fourth-most in program history and the highest individual total for an Auburn player since the 1992-93 season. She enters her junior year with 20 career double-doubles, which ranks seventh in Auburn history.
In addition, Auburn was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the media vote. The Tigers tied for sixth last season.
Auburn returns three starters and eight letter-winners from the 2018-19 team that finished 22-10 overall, 9-7 in SEC play and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons. Two of the team’s top three scorers from last season in Thompson and senior Daisa Alexander return.
Thompson and Alexander will be part of SEC Tipoff ’20 Thursday in Birmingham, then participate in the inaugural Tipoff at Toomer’s event Thursday night in downtown Auburn.
The Tigers open the season at home Wednesday, Nov. 6, against Wofford. Auburn will play 13 home games during the 2019-20 season.
Season tickets are on sale now with general admission seats available for as low as $25. Single-game tickets are also available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AUBTix.com or call the Auburn Ticket Office at 855-282-2010.
For the latest on Auburn Women’s Basketball, follow @AuburnWBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
2019-20 SEC Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll
1. South Carolina
2. Texas A&M
3. Mississippi State
4. Kentucky
5. Arkansas
6. Tennessee
7. Auburn
8. LSU
9. Missouri
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Florida
13. Ole Miss
14. Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (Player of the Year)
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Second Team All-SEC
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
