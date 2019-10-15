Auburn vs. Tennessee women's basketball

Auburn's Unique Thompson (20) throws the ball in the first half. Auburn women’s basketball vs. Tennessee on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.

Auburn junior forward Unique Thompson was named to the Preseason All-SEC women’s basketball team by the league’s media, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Thompson was named to the preseason second team in a vote by a select panel of regional and national media members. She was also named to the preseason All-SEC team by the league’s coaches last season.

Thompson, a junior from Theodore, Ala., became the first Auburn player since 2009 and the fifth in program history to average a double-double for the season, averaging 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a sophomore in 2018-19. Her 330 total rebounds last season were the fourth-most in program history and the highest individual total for an Auburn player since the 1992-93 season. She enters her junior year with 20 career double-doubles, which ranks seventh in Auburn history.

In addition, Auburn was picked to finish seventh in the SEC in the media vote. The Tigers tied for sixth last season.

Auburn returns three starters and eight letter-winners from the 2018-19 team that finished 22-10 overall, 9-7 in SEC play and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons. Two of the team’s top three scorers from last season in Thompson and senior Daisa Alexander return.

Thompson and Alexander will be part of SEC Tipoff ’20 Thursday in Birmingham, then participate in the inaugural Tipoff at Toomer’s event Thursday night in downtown Auburn.

The Tigers open the season at home Wednesday, Nov. 6, against Wofford. Auburn will play 13 home games during the 2019-20 season.

2019-20 SEC Women’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7. Auburn

8. LSU

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Florida

13. Ole Miss

14. Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (Player of the Year)

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Second Team All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

