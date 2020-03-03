Auburn isn’t sure who it will play or just what the landscape will look like when the team enters the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville.
The Tigers do know how they want it all to end — with sweet confetti falling over their heads again.
But they also know that this team isn’t the same as last year’s. And they know this year’s path to the championship will be much different from last year’s.
Auburn stormed all the way from the No. 5 seed to the tournament championship last March on a wild and improbable ride in the Music City, but this year, Auburn is a marked team entering as the defending champion, and without the supernova shooting last year’s team had on that magical week, the Tigers surely understand that their chase to the championship should go a different route.
Simply put: Auburn’s tournament run might as well begin now. Kentucky has locked up the SEC’s regular-season championship, but Auburn is still playing for a double-bye in the conference tournament which would help boost the Tigers’ chances there.
Auburn could all but lock it up Wednesday against Texas A&M — or tumble on a precarious slope closer to that No. 5 seed.
No. 17 Auburn (24-5 overall, 11-5 SEC) hosts Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, as one of five teams jockeying for position behind Kentucky to earn the tournament’s three other double-byes.
All 14 SEC teams make the conference tournament. The bottom four teams in the standings play in the first round, a daunting five wins from the championship. The six next-best teams in the standings earn byes to the second round, but the most coveted entries go to the top four teams in the standings, who are guaranteed spots in the quarterfinals only three wins from the title.
That’s where Auburn wants to be. Seemingly, as long as Auburn wins one of its last two games down the stretch of the regular season, the Tigers will be there.
Auburn is in second place in the SEC at 11-5, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with LSU (11-5) and sitting ahead of Mississippi State (10-6), Florida (10-6) and South Carolina (9-7). Auburn also holds tiebreaker wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, meaning that, foreseeably, if Auburn goes 1-1 in its last two games, the furthest it could fall is to the No. 4 seed in the tournament.
But two losses, including to Texas A&M and in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Tennessee, could send Auburn down to the No. 5 seed and to the second round — if the chips fall a certain way. Auburn ran through four wins to win the tournament last year, but it isn’t an enviable position to be in.
And if Auburn loses to Texas A&M Wednesday, it could be put in a tough position having to win on the road in the SEC to get the double-bye. Auburn is 3-5 in SEC road games this season and 1-5-2 in regulation in such games. Two of its only three SEC road wins this season came in overtime.
Kentucky clinched the regular-season title with its win over Auburn last Saturday, now 14-2 in the league.
LSU plays Arkansas and Georgia. Mississippi State plays South Carolina and Ole Miss. Florida plays Georgia and Kentucky.
Simply put, though, Auburn needs to win — and if it does, the Tigers will be in the quarterfinals.
Auburn also still controls its own destiny on the way to a second-place finish in the SEC, which would be a feat to be celebrated.
Wednesday’s game is set to be televised on ESPN2.
After that, Auburn’s finale with Tennessee on Saturday is set for an 11 a.m. tip on ESPN2.
The SEC Tournament opens March 11.
