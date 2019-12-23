It’s like moving mountains.
That’s how it seems sometimes anyway, trying to build an offensive line to go against some of the nation’s best defensive fronts in the SEC West. In a lot of ways it’s like that, too, when a team’s shuffling out this many big men and putting so many new pieces in place for 2020.
Next year, Auburn will be replacing four of the starters on the O-line who figure to start in the Outback Bowl — but the Tigers have already put their plans for the future in motion, signing new players and sending youngsters up for more snaps at bowl practices.
In all, Auburn is losing six senior offensive linemen this winter. They’ll be making their last stand on Jan. 1, when Auburn plays Minnesota in Tampa, Fla., at noon on ESPN.
Center Nick Brahms is the only starter up front from the Iron Bowl that figures to return. From left to right, Prince Tega Wanogho, Marquel Harrell, Mike Horton and Jack Driscoll are all graduating. So is center Kaleb Kim, who earlier in the season before Brahms took over, and reserve Bailey Sharp.
But Auburn signed five offensive linemen during college football’s early signing period last week, including two developed players from junior college that Gus Malzahn figures will have the potential to start right away — and the younger backups at Auburn have started to take advantage of more repetitions during December bowl workouts.
That last part is a key step in turning the page, Harrell said this week as his team finished its final week of practices in Auburn.
“Those bowl practices helped boost me forward,” Harrell recounted, looking back at his time in that spot. “They gave me confidence going into the springtime. I knew that if I could do certain things here and there, I could continue to build and grow something. It’s like a building block on those things.”
Those players taking that step up now include tackle Brodarious Hamm, who has shown versatility in practice moving around the line, and redshirt freshman Jalil Irvin, who saw time at one point this season due to injury.
They’ll be led by Brahms in the middle, with other returners and newcomers working to fill in the gaps — including Austin Troxell, who is working back from injury, and those two JUCO signees, Kilian Zierer from College of the Canyons in California and Brenden Coffey of Butte Community College in California.
But Auburn isn’t just waiting for the cavalry to arrive. Auburn got cracking by moving those returners up in bowl practice this past week.
“It’s real important, and that group got extra work today,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said last Sunday, on bowl practices and the affect they have on offensive linemen. Auburn practiced from last Sunday to last Saturday in Auburn. “And they’ll continue to do that this whole week, thinking about next year and kind of gelling and getting reps versus the defense. And they’ll continue to do that.
“But that’s huge for us. Kind of getting some extra work before we get to spring, and that was a big focus today, and it will be a big focus again tomorrow.”
Auburn closed practice in Auburn on Saturday but will report to Tampa on Thursday to begin bowl practices there before the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.
