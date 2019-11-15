Samir Doughty scored a career-high, J’Von McCormick dished his way into the record books running a high-flying offense, and a 116-70 romp over Cal State Northridge quickly turned into a skills showcase for the new-look Auburn basketball team on Friday night in Auburn Arena.
Doughty scored 33. McCormick lobbed into alley-oops to the delight of fans all game, tallying 16 assists with only one turnover. Freshman Isaac Okoro scored 17 and was part of a big night for the Tigers’ newcomers on the team’s way to 4-0.
Auburn hit the century mark with eight minutes remaining. The Tigers led 66-38 at halftime.
McCormick set the all-time, single-game assists record at Auburn, which stood for more than 40 years. Danjel Purifoy scored 16, and Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore and Devan Cambridge all scored 10.
Wiley neared a double-double with nine rebounds. McLemore scored his 10 two days after the birth of his first child, son Maverick, on Wednesday.
McCormick had already shown off his scoring ability to fans last season during the team’s run to the Final Four, but Friday could’ve answered big questions for the senior as to how he’d replace the distributing ability of former star point guard Jared Harper.
“I just got downhill, found the open man,” McCormick said simply. “My teammates were able to make shots.”
McCormick’s 16 assists topped the 15 assists Eddie Johnson tallied in 1976.
“We know that there’s not really nobody in the country that can guard him,” Doughty said of McCormick. “When he’s finding his teammates, that’s when he’s at his best. When he’s aggressive, that’s when he’s at his best.
“And we always want to him to play like that, each and every night.”
Auburn finished with 11 total turnovers, matching the season-low the Tigers posted against South Alabama, after posting 21 against Georgia Southern and 15 against Davidson.
“We made shots. We took our opponent seriously,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said.
“We’ve talked about the fact that we have a long way to go. We still have a long way to go. But we played better.”
Winless CSUN is coached by former Alabama coach Mark Gottfried. Pearl said Gottfried’s commitment to a still-developing, fast-paced style at CSUN played into Auburn’s hands and helped allow the Tigers to run up the score the way they did.
As much as it was a showcase for Auburn’s new-look team, it also seemed a bit like ‘NBA Night’ in Auburn Arena. Four NBA stars were in attendance, in Mo Williams, Metta World Peace, Marquis Daniels and Charles Barkley. A 13-year NBA stalwart, Williams was coaching on the CSUN bench as an assistant under Gottfried, his old coach at Alabama. A former All-Star, World Peace was spotted in the Auburn Arena stands, watching his son, Ron Artest III, who plays for CSUN. As always, Auburn had a 10-year pro and an Auburn alum in Daniels coaching on the Auburn bench.
The legendary Barkley arrived in the second half to catch some of the action courtside, surely in town to enjoy the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry festivities this weekend.
“It’s kind of celebrity night here at Auburn Arena,” Pearl joked at the start of his press conference.
He ended it with: “Let’s go beat Georgia tomorrow.”
His basketball team returns to Auburn Arena to host Colgate on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.