Auburn knew SEC play would be here fast.
But now, in a way, it’s here even sooner than the Tigers thought.
The Auburn softball team opens conference play with a series at No. 7 Florida starting at 5 p.m. tonight in Gainesville — pushing Auburn into the meat grinder that is the toughest conference in college softball, here for Auburn ready or not after Auburn’s last nonconference tune-up with Mercer was postponed this week due to weather.
Auburn stands 14-8 on the season, getting set to take on an 18-4 Florida team ranked seventh nationally in the NFCA coaches’ poll and standing as one of nine SEC teams in the poll’s top 25.
Auburn played a brutal nonconference schedule to get ready for the challenge, taking lumps from four top-25 teams including No. 1 UCLA in a tournament out in California in February.
Now the Tigers find out how well that’s prepared them.
“I don’t think we’re going to be scared of anybody,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said this week, stepping aside his work with pitchers under an overhand at the softball field in Auburn as the rain continued to pour over the Plains.
He could say that much, though he wasn’t sure yet just how well that tough nonconference slate has prepared his team for the SEC gauntlet.
“That was the intention,” he said. “We’re here to play softball and we’re going to play hard — and we’ll see what the results are at the end of each game, and then we’ll talk about it and we’ll work on getting better whether we win or lose.
“That’s our purpose, is to keep teaching, keep our confidence going, making sure that every player is having a positive influence on us.”
There’s been no magic wand waved at Auburn that could zap the Tigers to the top of a loaded conference, now three years removed from the program’s meteoric rise and disastrous fall under the previous coaching staff.
Dean, in this third season now, is committed to building Auburn just as he describes — and Auburn does enter the Florida series having won five of six games in last week’s Tiger Invitational including a highlight win over now-No. 18 Minnesota.
Those lumps are necessary, Auburn figures. But they could pay dividends.
“We’ve faced some hard teams and I think it’ll show,” Auburn senior slugger Alyssa Rivera said.
Rivera blasted home runs last weekend against Georgia Southern and Binghamton.
“You’ve got to play up. You can’t play down,” Rivera said. “And you can’t, also, be bigger than what you are, I guess you should say.
“Just come in, handle us, and play Auburn softball and we’ll be good to go.”
Auburn was scheduled to play Mercer in a doubleheader on Wednesday to give the team one more chance to tune up for Florida, but the teams moved the game due to the rainy weather in the area. Auburn figures it will be an easy adjustment — but it does mean SEC play is coming sooner on the schedule than anyone thought.
“It just gives us an extra two days to prepare for our first SEC conference games,” Dean said.
After tonight, Auburn and Florida will play at 5 p.m. again on Saturday night. Both the Friday and Saturday games will be available for streaming on SEC Network+.
Sunday’s game set for 2 p.m. will be televised on the SEC Network’s cable channel.
“I’m excited,” Auburn sophomore Samantha Yarbrough said. “I’m ready to compete, and I know the rest of the team is. We played like a team this past weekend and I’m ready for us to carry that over to conference. So I think that’ll bring us a lot of success.”
