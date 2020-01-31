Bruce Pearl won’t be changing his team’s starting lineup for the Kentucky game after pondering about the possibility earlier this week, instead deciding that the Tigers will take other steps to combat their sluggish starts in recent games.
Auburn will stick with the same starters, Pearl said on Thursday, after putting some thought into it since the Ole Miss game on Tuesday night. But there’s a conscious effort Auburn’s going to make trying to change those struggles — and, for him, it begins in the frontcourt.
“When Anfernee (McLemore) is in there, we get Anfernee shots and he makes those shots. So when Austin is in there, why aren’t we getting him shots where he’s comfortable?” Pearl wondered out loud on Thursday as his team geared up for this Saturday’s showdown.
No. 17 Auburn (18-2 overall, 5-2 SEC) meets No. 13 Kentucky (16-4, 6-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday in front of a sellout crowd and an ESPN audience in Auburn Arena.
And then, Auburn will look to try to buck its recent trend of starting games seemingly ice cold.
Auburn trailed Ole Miss 15-2 in the early going on Tuesday night after the Tigers hit just one of their first 11 shots from the field. McLemore scored a team-high 19 points off the bench as Auburn came back from being down big and won the game in double overtime.
Pearl said on the air postgame with Andy Burcham on the Auburn Sports Network’s radio broadcast that he’d consider changing the starting lineup. McLemore has been the sixth man for Auburn most of this season, but often provides sparks with energy off the bench and some timely shooting. If Pearl were to have made a big change to the starting five, it would’ve surely been by moving McLemore in for Wiley.
But Wiley brings his own punch to Auburn’s starting group, and Pearl believes Auburn should first focus on making the most of his minutes on the floor before going to a major change.
“We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of Austin Wiley and that’s my fault. And that’s our fault,” Pearl said. “When he’s in there, he has got to get better touches. We’re not putting him in position to be successful.”
The two are drastically different players who bring different abilities to Auburn’s frontcourt. At 6-foot-11 and 260 pounds, Wiley has been a force for Auburn inside all season. At 6-7 and 220, McLemore has conversely flashed his ability to stretch the floor, knocking down five 3-pointers from the center position on Tuesday on his way to those 19 points.
Wiley only scored eight but neared a double-double with nine rebounds going with it.
“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” Pearl said of a potential lineup switch.
Instead, for Pearl, it’s about getting better looks for Wiley, who has impressed with eight double-doubles this season — while keeping McLemore in his important position providing a spark of energy for Auburn off the bench.
As for McLemore, who started in most games in the past two seasons, he doesn’t mind playing as Auburn’s sixth man.
“I think a lot of our players are interchangeable, whether it’s me or Austin, whether it’s me or Danjel (Purifoy) or any of the other guys,” McLemore said. “We play about the same minutes anyway, so no matter who is out there when the tip happens, it’s not really much of a difference for me.”
Auburn’s slow starts have become a common theme through SEC play. Auburn trailed Mississippi State 18-9 early, trailed Georgia 12-5 early, trailed Alabama 11-6 early, trailed Florida 9-0 early, and trailed South Carolina 13-6 early.
McLemore did start one game this season, at Florida, but he was moved into the starting lineup in the place of Purifoy, not Wiley, and Pearl said after that game that the move was made simply because Florida started that game with a big lineup.
“It’s just maybe a lack of focus in the beginning of games,” McLemore said. “We have to do a little bit better as far as executing our gameplan in the beginning, you know, and just have to play a little bit better in the beginning.
“I don’t think it’s specifically any one thing or any one player. It’s just overall, as a team, we have to be more locked in to the game plan.”
Auburn will surely have to when Big Blue comes to the Plains on Saturday.
