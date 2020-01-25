For the first time ever, ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Auburn, Ala. The national show is set to broadcast prior to Auburn’s top-20 matchup with Kentucky Saturday, Feb. 1.
Host Rece Davis and analysts Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg will be live from Auburn Arena, beginning at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN.
This marks the first time Auburn has been featured on the show as a host or visiting team. Head coach Bruce Pearl has made four previous appearances on the show when he was coaching at Tennessee.
The Tigers have split the last six meetings with the Wildcats, including winning two of the last three inside Auburn Arena.
The Saturday Primetime and Sonic Blockbuster matchup between Auburn and Kentucky will be delivered live in 4K resolution on DIRECTV and Altice.
Countdown to GameDay Live, sponsored by Travelocity, will serve as the pregame show to the pregame show. Each week, ESPN's Rece Davis, Jason Fitz and Christine Williamson will join a wide array of ESPN college basketball analysts and reporters. The show will premiere this Saturday across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App.
More information will be announced at a later time.
