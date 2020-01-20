Auburn’s freefall dropped the Tigers to No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday.
Auburn fell 12 spots from No. 4 after back-to-back double-digit losses last week at Alabama and at Florida.
Auburn will look to bounce back Wednesday when the team hosts South Carolina. Auburn is now 15-2 on the season and 3-2 in the SEC.
Kentucky is now ranked ahead of Auburn at No. 15, making Auburn the second-highest-ranked SEC team. No other conference team is ranked.
Auburn’s game against South Carolina is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff Wednesday in Auburn Arena. The game is set to be televised on ESPNU.
After that game, Auburn will step out of conference play to match up with Iowa State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. That game is set for an 11 a.m. tipoff Saturday in Auburn Arena.
