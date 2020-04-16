Two top junior college prospects have signed with the Auburn women’s basketball team and will join the Tigers this fall, head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy announced today.
Keya Patton (5-6, G, Indianapolis, Ind.) and Alycia Reese (5-9, G, Columbus, Ga.) come to The Plains after standout careers in the junior college ranks. They will both have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2020-21 season.
Patton was a first-team NJCAA All-American after leading Wabash Valley College (Mount Carmel, Ill.) to a 30-2 record. She averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game as a sophomore, along with 10 double-doubles and one triple-double. She scored over 1,000 points in her two-year WVC career.
Reese led Chattahoochee Valley CC (Phenix City) with 12.8 points per game and was an all-conference selection for the Pirates in 2020. She also helped lead Carver High School to a Georgia state finals appearance in 2017 as a junior.
Below is more information about the two newest Tigers:
KEYA PATTON
Height: 5-6
Position: Guard
Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.
High School: Cathedral
Previous School: Wabash Valley College
Highlights: Was a two-time All-American at Wabash Valley, first-team as a sophomore and third-team as a freshman … Scored over 1,000 points in two seasons … Set school single-game scoring mark with 46 points vs. Olney Central College on Nov. 20 … Led team in scoring 16 times … Recorded 10 double-doubles and a triple-double … Averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.9 steals as a sophomore … As a freshman, averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals.
Coach Flo on Keya: “Keya is a do-it-all-guard. She has a motor and loves to compete! She rebounds exceptionally well for her size and can flat-out defend. Keya is a great passer, a strong ball handler, and a great shooter off the dribble. She shot 54% from the field and 37% from behind the arc on nearly 16 shot attempts per game. Her efficiency as such a high-volume scorer really stands out. Her impact will be felt immediately.”
ALYCIA REESE
Height: 5-9
Position: Guard
Hometown: Columbus, Ga.
High School: Carver
Previous School: Chattahoochee Valley CC
Highlights: Played two seasons at CVCC … Started all 24 games as a sophomore, averaging a team-leading 12.8 points along with 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals … Was a first-team all-conference selection in the Alabama Community College Conference … Averaged 10.6 points as a freshman … Was an all-state selection as a high school junior at Carver, leading her team to a state runner-up finish in 2017 … Has a two-year-old son, Andrew.
Coach Flo on Alycia: “Alycia fits the profile of our long, lanky and athletic guards that we had playing the top of our press some years ago. That’s a void that must be filled so we can play our style of basketball. She plays extremely hard and is passionate about winning. Alycia is a very good shooter and will help us on both ends of the floor.”
Wes Todd is a member of the AU athletics staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.