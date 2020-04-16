Terri Williams-Flournoy

Two top junior college prospects have signed with the Auburn women’s basketball team and will join the Tigers this fall, head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy announced today.

Keya Patton (5-6, G, Indianapolis, Ind.) and Alycia Reese (5-9, G, Columbus, Ga.) come to The Plains after standout careers in the junior college ranks. They will both have two years of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Patton was a first-team NJCAA All-American after leading Wabash Valley College (Mount Carmel, Ill.) to a 30-2 record. She averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game as a sophomore, along with 10 double-doubles and one triple-double. She scored over 1,000 points in her two-year WVC career.

Reese led Chattahoochee Valley CC (Phenix City) with 12.8 points per game and was an all-conference selection for the Pirates in 2020. She also helped lead Carver High School to a Georgia state finals appearance in 2017 as a junior.

Below is more information about the two newest Tigers:

KEYA PATTON

Height: 5-6

Position: Guard

Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.

High School: Cathedral

Previous School: Wabash Valley College

Highlights: Was a two-time All-American at Wabash Valley, first-team as a sophomore and third-team as a freshman … Scored over 1,000 points in two seasons … Set school single-game scoring mark with 46 points vs. Olney Central College on Nov. 20 … Led team in scoring 16 times … Recorded 10 double-doubles and a triple-double … Averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.9 steals as a sophomore … As a freshman, averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals.

Coach Flo on Keya: “Keya is a do-it-all-guard. She has a motor and loves to compete! She rebounds exceptionally well for her size and can flat-out defend. Keya is a great passer, a strong ball handler, and a great shooter off the dribble. She shot 54% from the field and 37% from behind the arc on nearly 16 shot attempts per game. Her efficiency as such a high-volume scorer really stands out. Her impact will be felt immediately.”

ALYCIA REESE

Height: 5-9

Position: Guard

Hometown: Columbus, Ga.

High School: Carver

Previous School: Chattahoochee Valley CC

Highlights: Played two seasons at CVCC … Started all 24 games as a sophomore, averaging a team-leading 12.8 points along with 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals … Was a first-team all-conference selection in the Alabama Community College Conference … Averaged 10.6 points as a freshman … Was an all-state selection as a high school junior at Carver, leading her team to a state runner-up finish in 2017 … Has a two-year-old son, Andrew.

Coach Flo on Alycia: “Alycia fits the profile of our long, lanky and athletic guards that we had playing the top of our press some years ago. That’s a void that must be filled so we can play our style of basketball. She plays extremely hard and is passionate about winning. Alycia is a very good shooter and will help us on both ends of the floor.”

Wes Todd is a member of the AU athletics staff.

