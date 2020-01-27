Auburn’s run back to Omaha is in full swing.
The Auburn baseball team got together for its first full practice of the spring on Friday, getting the entire group inside Plainsman Park for the start of full workouts as the days turn toward first pitch.
Auburn opens its season Feb. 14 with a home series against Illinois-Chicago.
Auburn returns all but two position players from its team last year that made a historic run to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
There were some key departures but some new pieces stepping into place, and Friday the team was just ready to see how it’s all going to come together this spring.
“It feels good,” senior Conor Davis said outside the home dugout at Plainsman Park, on getting the team back out there. “It’s exciting, especially after last year, the progress that we made in the last three years here.
“It’s just exciting to finally get back out here, team practice, and put everything together. We’ve got a couple of weeks until opening day, so hopefully today we reveal some stuff that we need to work on the next couple of weeks. It’s just exciting for another year.”
Auburn has been able to work out in smaller groups since Jan. 8 but Friday marked Auburn’s first full practice as a complete team.
“I’m so excited,” sophomore Ryan Bliss said. “The hard work all fall, and just the preparation for this time, and we’re finally here. I can’t wait.”
Bliss is one of those pieces stepping into new shoes. He was a standout at second base last season and half of a formidable tag team inside alongside star shortstop Will Holland, but with Holland off to pro baseball, Bliss is making the move to the left side to play short.
On the mound, Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said he made an effort to keep pitchers Jack Owen, Tanner Burns and Cody Greenhill limited during fall ball to ensure they’ll hit the spring healthy and energized, and he’s said that move has proven beneficial.
Of course, another new piece added to the fold is addition of Auburn legend Tim Hudson coming on as pitching coach.
“I just think it’s the perfect time,” Thompson said of Hudson, now five years removed from retiring from the Major Leagues to ovation and seemingly prepared to get stuck in as a college coach.
“I think this is the right purpose and the right time for him to connect, because what I have learned in a short period of time, Tim Hudson is not going to do anything part-time or half-hearted,” Thompson said.
With him on board, Auburn fans are that much more excited for first pitch on Feb. 14.
Friday during that first practice, the Tigers were plenty excited too.
