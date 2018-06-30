Casey Mize has a chance to be the next former Auburn Tiger to make a real mark in Major League Baseball.
The Detroit Tigers selected him No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft earlier this month and gave him a $7.5 million signing bonus on Monday, when they welcomed him to Comerica Park for the first time. The talented right-hander might not pitch much during the rest of this season after throwing a career-high 114 2/3 innings at Auburn, but he could rise quickly through the minor leagues starting next year.
Until then, let’s consider this question: Which SEC baseball programs have made the highest impact in the major leagues? Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi State had the most success on the field this year, but schools like Auburn, Vanderbilt, LSU and more have sent plenty of former standouts to baseball’s highest level, too.
Here’s a look at how the best of the conference’s 14 schools rank in terms of number of players to make it to the majors, longevity in the league and name value:
NOTE: This list does not include prospects with no MLB service time.
8) ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Players: 67 | Years: 361 | All-Stars: 4 | Hall of Fame: 1
Notable: Joe Sewell (HOF), Frank Lary, Del Pratt, David Robertson, Alex Avila
Alabama has more major leaguers and service time than most schools in the SEC, but many of the top players the school has produced had their heyday in the early 1990s. Joe Swell hit .312 with 49 home runs and 1,054 RBIs over the course of a 14-year career that ended in 1933.
7) VANDERBILT COMMODORES
Players: 38 | Years: 96 | All-Stars: 6 | Hall of Fame: 0
Notable: Scott Sanderson, Rip Sewell, David Price, Pedro Alvarez, Mark Prior, Sonny Gray, Dansby Swanson
This is one of the lower totals in terms of total players and years in the league, but the Commodores have produced some incredible talent as of late, including 2012 AL Cy Young Award-winner Price. Prior might have been a much bigger name had arm injuries not cut his career so short.
6) MISSOURI TIGERS
Players: 53 | Years: 240 | All-Stars: 8 | Hall of Fame: 0
Notable: Max Scherzer, Ian Kinsler, Darold Knowles, Sonny Siebert, Shaun Marcum
One of the newest teams to the SEC earns this spot in large part thanks to Scherzer, who will probably be a Hall of Famer someday. The Washington Nationals right-hander has 151 wins, a 3.23 ERA and 2,314 strikeouts over 2,011 2/3 innings in his 11 seasons and has won three of the last five NL Cy Young Awards.
5) TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
Players: 55 | Years: 340 | All-Stars: 6 | Hall of Fame: 0
Notable: Rick Honeycutt, Todd Helton, Tommy Bridges, R.A. Dickey, Chase Headley, Ed Bailey, Phil Garner
Helton, one of the greatest Colorado Rockies in franchise history, hit .316 with 369 home runs and 1,406 RBIs over a standout 17-year career. Honeycutt won 109 games and saved 38 more with a 3.72 ERA over 21 seasons from 1977-97.
4) ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS
Players: 60 | Years: 251 | All-Stars: 5 | Hall of Fame: 0
Notable: Cliff Lee, Eric Hinske, Dallas Keuchel, Kevin McReynolds, Jeff King
Lee won 143 games with a 3.52 ERA over 13 seasons that included a stellar 2008 campaign with Cleveland, during which he went 22-3 with a 2.54 ERA en route to winning the AL Cy Young Award. Keuchel won the same award in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA for Houston.
3) MISSISSIPPI STATE
Players: 55 | Years: 291 | All-Stars: 8 | Hall of Fame: 0
Notable: Rafael Palmeiro, Jonathan Papelbon, Will Clark, Paul Maholm, Willie Mitchell, Bobby Thigpen, Jeff Brantley
Palmeiro, one of just six players in MLB history with 500-plus home runs and 3,000-plus hits, might be in the Hall of Fame right now had he not tested positive for steroids in 2005. The Bulldogs have also produced some impressive closers, as Papelbon (368), Thigpen (201) and Brantley (172) combined to save 741 games between 1986-2016.
2) AUBURN TIGERS
Players: 52 | Years: 272 | All-Stars: 6 | Hall of Fame: 1
Notable: Frank Thomas (HOF), Tim Hudson, David Ross, Gregg Olson, Bo Jackson, Josh Donaldson, Gabe Gross
Auburn has sent a few less players to the majors than some of its counter parts, but it has also produced plenty of standouts on the pro level. Thomas hit 521 home runs in a Hall of Fame career, Hudson won 222 games over 17 seasons, Donaldson won the 2015 AL MVP Award when he hit .297 with 41 home runs and 123 RBIs, and Bo Jackson is Bo Jackson. It will be interesting to see whether it’s Mize or Keegan Thompson that joins that list next.
1) LSU TIGERS
Players: 85 | Years: 459 | All-Stars: 12 | Hall of Fame: 0
Notable: Joe Adcock, Al Dark, Bill Lee, Aaron Hill, Albert Belle, Todd Walker, Brian Wilson, DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Nola
LSU might not have the MLB star-power of Auburn, but it has had some very good players in its own right, and you have to give the Bayou Tigers a lot of points just for sheer volume and longevity of the big-leaguers they have produced over the years.