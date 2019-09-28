Auburn University, Auburn Athletics and the City of Auburn are partnering to deliver an unprecedented event with Tipoff at Toomer’s, Oct. 17. The event is a celebration of the historic run to the 2019 Final Four, as well as the table setter for the upcoming season.
It's baaaaaaaaack. 😏— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) September 28, 2019
Tipoff at Toomer's. Oct. 17th. Let's go!
📰 » https://t.co/KJYPc4P51P#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/mnexMvNSkC
Tipoff at Toomer’s is set to feature men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy as well as the 2019-20 teams.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place on a basketball court at the heart of where the city and university converge at the corner of College St. and Magnolia Ave. This is a first-come, first-served, standing room only event.
A full night of festivities begins at 4 p.m. CT when the Downtown Merchants Entertainment District and Samford Lawn Fan Fest begin.
Tiger Talk will broadcast live on the court at 6 p.m., which also marks the opening of the Jungle “pit” area. The first 300 students inside the area receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola.
The main event takes place at 7 p.m. when both the men’s and women’s teams are brought onto the court. Following introductions, there will be a men’s and women’s 3-point contest, 3-on-3 challenge and dunk contest.
At the conclusion of the action, there will be an opportunity for fans to meet the teams through an autograph session.
Throughout the evening, fans are encouraged to browse local stores, restaurants and other businesses surrounding the footprint of the event at Toomer's Corner.
Starting at 4 a.m. CT on Thursday morning, the following streets will be closed: W Magnolia Ave. at Wright St., S College St. at Thatch Ave., E Magnolia Ave. at Gay St. and N College St. at Tichenor Ave.
Fans are encouraged to park in the following areas: RBD Library Parking Deck, Comer lot, South College (Hotel) Parking Deck – Levels 2 & 3, Cambridge lot, Tiger Rags lot and the lots behind OD Smith & Ingram Hall.
Additional parking is available in Public Safety, Arena, and Coliseum lots for those who wish to walk to Toomer’s Corner. There will not be any transit options. Fans are asked to avoid the Lowder lot and small lots adjacent to the Engineering buildings due to other campus events.
Fans can purchase official Tipoff at Toomer’s shirts at the event.
The event is proudly sponsored by Auburn-Opelika Tourism, Alabama Power, Coca-Cola and Thompson Tractor. Melt Agency is assisting Auburn Athletics with the logistics of Tipoff at Toomer's.
Tipoff at Toomer’s Schedule - Thursday, Oct. 17
4 a.m. - Street closures
4 p.m. - Downtown Merchants Entertainment District, Samford Lawn Fan Fest begin
6 p.m. - Tiger Talk Radio Broadcast live on the court
6 p.m. - Jungle “pit” area opens
7 p.m. - Tipoff at Toomer’s main event (introductions, 3-point contest, 3-on-3 challenge, dunk contest)
8 p.m. - Meet the team autograph sessions begin
9 p.m. - Autograph sessions end
10 p.m. - Downtown Merchants Entertainment District ends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.