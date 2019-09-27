2019 Hoophall Classic

McEachern's Sharife Cooper #2 in action against Rancho Christian during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 21, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team added a gem to the 2020 recruiting class on Friday with Sharife Cooper committing. The commitment was first announced by 247Sports' Evan Daniels.

The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard is the 18th-ranked prospect in the 2020 according to 247Sports and its second-rated point guard. 

Cooper is from Marietta, Ga., and attends McEachern High School. He was a teammate of 2019 four-star Auburn signee Issac Okoro at McEachern. 

The point guard committed during his official visit to Auburn this weekend. He is the second prospect to commit for the Tigers' 2020 class joining Kentucky guard Justin Powell, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.

