Fresh off the greatest season in program history that included a run to the Final Four, the Auburn men’s basketball team and head coach Bruce Pearl have announced their non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season.
Ten teams on the slate produced 20-win campaigns last year, while eight opponents earned postseason bids.
“Once again, our staff has put together a great non-conference schedule,” Pearl said. “To get NC State and Iowa State at home and play at incredible neutral-site venues in Annapolis against Davidson, Brooklyn against a good field and Birmingham for the Mike Slive Invitational vs. Saint Louis are great opportunities. Neutral-site games really help our team get ready for NCAA Tournament play.”
Following an exhibition vs. Eckerd College, the Tigers host Georgia Southern in the season opener, Nov. 5. The two teams have met eight times in series history with Auburn winning all eight games, including the most recent matchup 92-62 in 2015.
The Tigers are then set to take part in the sixth annual Veterans Classic, Nov. 8 in Annapolis, Md. Auburn is slated to face Atlantic 10 contender Davidson who has played in either the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in seven of the last eight seasons.
In their first true road game of the season, the Tigers make the short trip to Mobile, Ala. to square off with South Alabama, Nov. 12. Auburn won last season’s contest – the first in the series since 2006 – in convincing fashion, 101-58.
The Tigers will be the first Power Five team to visit the Jaguars since LSU in 2010, and it will be the first time the program visits Mobile since 2007.
Auburn then hosts a pair of games vs. Cal State Northridge (Nov. 15) and Colgate (Nov. 18) as part of the regional rounds in the Legends Classic.
The main event, staged in Brooklyn, N.Y., pits the Tigers against New Mexico, Nov. 25. Auburn is then scheduled to face either Richmond or Wisconsin, Nov. 26.
Auburn has played against New Mexico one time in program history. The Tigers triumphed 83-78 in the first round of the 2015 Diamond Head Classic during Pearl’s second season at the helm.
The Tigers are 2-2 against the remainder of the field, holding a 2-1 record vs. Richmond and a 0-1 mark against Wisconsin all-time.
After the Thanksgiving break, Auburn returns to the hardwood for a clash with Furman inside Auburn Arena, Dec. 5. The Tigers are 4-1 against the Paladins in program history with the latest matchup taking place in 2012.
Auburn then takes its show to Birmingham, Ala. for the annual Mike Slive Invitational, Dec. 14. There, the Tigers will meet Saint Louis, winners of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament a season ago.
Auburn is 62-32-1 all-time in the Magic City, including 3-0 under Pearl.
The Tigers complete the back end of a home-and-home series with NC State, Dec. 19, before welcoming Lehigh for the first time in program history, Dec. 21.
Ahead of the 2020 Southeastern Conference slate, Auburn takes on Lipscomb at Auburn Arena, Dec. 29. The Bisons went 29-8 last season and reached the championship of the NIT before falling to Texas.
The final non-conference game of the regular season takes place in the heart of the league schedule. The Tigers host Iowa State for the seventh annual Big 12/SEC Challenge, Jan. 25. The Cyclones have made it to the NCAA Tournament in seven of the last eight seasons and have won four of the last six Big 12 Conference tournaments.
Under Pearl, Auburn has sold out of season tickets every year he’s been at the helm. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date to be announced.
All of Auburn’s games will be carried on the Auburn Sports Network. Television information and start times will also be announced at a later date.