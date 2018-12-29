Piece by piece, swish by swish, Auburn dismantled visiting North Florida on Saturday.
It was a fitting performance for Bruce Pearl and his Tigers: In their final tune-up for SEC play, Auburn fired on all cylinders — and played more like the merciless machine the team has shown it can be.
The Tigers played even, steady, and spread its scoring in the 95-49 win. Bryce Brown scored a team-high 18 points while Austin Wiley scored 13, as two of five Tigers players to score in double figures.
At the same time, every gear turned on the defensive end.
Auburn forced 33 turnovers from North Florida in the game, marking the most in Auburn’s program history since at least 1991.
Chuma Okeke scored another 12 points while Malik Dunbar and Anfernee McLemore added 11 each.
Point guard Jared Harper neared a double-double, finishing with nine points to go with his 10 assists.
Auburn led 45-23 at the half.
Auburn came away with 20 steals in the game, and scored 41 points off turnovers.
“We were just having fun,” McLemore said, on the team’s defensive effort. “Just playing as a team, just playing hard, just being out there playing with a lot of effort.
“Guys were in the right spots.”
The game marks Auburn’s nonconference finale. Auburn is off until it opens SEC play on Jan. 9 at Ole Miss.
“I thought tonight, from an overall standpoint of effort and energy, it was probably our best effort,” Pearl said. “When we play alert and we’re engaged, we got a chance to be pretty good. I’ve had to coach effort and energy from this team more than I would like, but I think the kids can see the results.
“It’s a good way to head into the holidays.”
The team will be off until it returns to practice on Jan. 1. Pearl said the Tigers will then practice for four days working on themselves and focusing on future SEC opponents, before an off day will lead into the Tigers’ preparation for Ole Miss.
Auburn closed its nonconference schedule at 11-2. Pearl pointed to how the Tigers have finished the last three seasons a combined 34-5 in nonconference play, which is the best among any SEC team during that span.
“It’s just a testament to the guys that came in,” said McLemore, a junior who’s played through these last three seasons with Auburn. “We kind of turned the program around from a program that wasn’t getting much respect to a national contender.
“That means a lot to us.”
Saturday’s game clinched that record, and it also marked a return to cruise control for the Tigers, who had the chance to work off any rust and iron out a few questions on the floor, a game after three straight tough nonconference tests and a game before the league schedule opens.
Auburn slid out of the AP’s top 10 in this past week’s rankings, after falling to North Carolina State on Dec. 19 on the road. That loss came between an overtime survival of UAB days before that, and five-point win over Murray State in the Tigers’ last time out.
Auburn did have to clean its cogs in the early going Saturday, while working through a sluggish start. Auburn hit just three of its first 15 shots from the floor, in a span that saw North Florida lead 9-8 for a spell.
But Wiley scored Auburn’s next two baskets, establishing his size advantage against mismatched North Florida to put the Tigers back in front and work the team out of its early funk.
The Tigers went on to build that 22-point advantage by the halftime break.