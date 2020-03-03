Auburn junior forward Unique Thompson has been named to the All-SEC First Team in a vote of the league’s women’s basketball coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Thompson, a 6-3 junior from Theodore, Ala., has consistently been at the top of the conference leaderboards in multiple categories this year. Heading into the SEC Tournament, she ranks sixth in the league in scoring (16.2 ppg) and second in rebounding (11.4 rpg). She is also fourth in the SEC in field goal percentage (57.4%), eighth in steals (1.7/game) and 10th in free-throw shooting (72.1%).
She has also been among the nation’s leaders in several categories. Thompson has led the nation for most of the year in double-doubles; she currently ranks second nationally with 21 on the season. In the Tigers’ game at Missouri on Feb. 27, she racked up her 41st career double-double to become Auburn’s all-time double-doubles leader, breaking DeWanna Bonner’s 10-year-old school record.
Thompson is the 34th All-SEC First Team selection for Auburn dating back to 1981 and the first since Tyrese Tanner in 2014. She was a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2018.
In addition, redshirt sophomore Kiaye’ White was named to the SEC Community Service Team, which was announced last week. White has spent time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and “Our House” along with working with a church youth group. She also worked with the Lee County Humane Society and has volunteered time reading to students at local elementary schools as part of World Read Aloud Day.
The Tigers open postseason play Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. Auburn will face Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. CT; the game will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard locally on WTGZ 93.9 FM.
First Team All-SEC
Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
N'dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Koi Love, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive Team
Que Morrison, Georgia
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Faustine Aifuwa, LSU
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt
Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
6th Woman of the Year – Chasity Patterson, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jordan Lewis, Alabama
Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina
