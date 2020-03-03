Auburn vs. Florida women’s basketball

Auburn junior forward Unique Thompson has been named to the All-SEC First Team in a vote of the league’s women’s basketball coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Thompson, a 6-3 junior from Theodore, Ala., has consistently been at the top of the conference leaderboards in multiple categories this year. Heading into the SEC Tournament, she ranks sixth in the league in scoring (16.2 ppg) and second in rebounding (11.4 rpg). She is also fourth in the SEC in field goal percentage (57.4%), eighth in steals (1.7/game) and 10th in free-throw shooting (72.1%).

She has also been among the nation’s leaders in several categories. Thompson has led the nation for most of the year in double-doubles; she currently ranks second nationally with 21 on the season. In the Tigers’ game at Missouri on Feb. 27, she racked up her 41st career double-double to become Auburn’s all-time double-doubles leader, breaking DeWanna Bonner’s 10-year-old school record.

Thompson is the 34th All-SEC First Team selection for Auburn dating back to 1981 and the first since Tyrese Tanner in 2014. She was a Freshman All-SEC selection in 2018.

In addition, redshirt sophomore Kiaye’ White was named to the SEC Community Service Team, which was announced last week. White has spent time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and “Our House” along with working with a church youth group. She also worked with the Lee County Humane Society and has volunteered time reading to students at local elementary schools as part of World Read Aloud Day.

The Tigers open postseason play Wednesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. Auburn will face Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. CT; the game will be televised on SEC Network and can be heard locally on WTGZ 93.9 FM.

First Team All-SEC

Alexis Tolefree, Arkansas

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

N'dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Koi Love, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive Team

Que Morrison, Georgia

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Faustine Aifuwa, LSU

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

Individual Awards

Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Freshman of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year – Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

6th Woman of the Year – Chasity Patterson, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Jordan Lewis, Alabama

Coach of the Year – Dawn Staley, South Carolina

