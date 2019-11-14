The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry renews Saturday featuring two teams and two programs that know each other better than almost anyone else — and so, to get readers familiar with this year’s Bulldogs team, we reached out to Jed May, University of Georgia sportswriter for the Macon Telegraph.
Here’s how he answered our questions before the big game:
How has Georgia adjusted since the team’s loss to South Carolina?
I think the passing game has opened up just a little bit more after the bye week. There’s been a little more creativity in the offensive play calling with formations, running to the outside more, etc. The return of receiver Lawrence Cager helps with that too. With that being said, there are still some issues with scoring touchdowns in the red zone and explosive plays in the run game, something that will be tough to find against the Auburn defense as well. As for Georgia’s defense, they’ve continued to be very strong and have cut down on coverage busts and mistakes that led to some long touchdowns early in the season.
What’s the vibe in Athens late this season? Are fans still confident eyeing the Bulldogs’ path to the playoffs?
I think the fans have mostly adopted the same mindset that the team has. They know that the path to the playoffs is simple: just win out and you’re in. It doesn’t seem like there has been a lot of angst or hand-wringing over the playoff rankings the first two weeks because the fans and team alike know that everything will sort itself out as long as the Bulldogs take care of business on the field.
Georgia will win if…
» It scores touchdowns in the red zone instead of settling for field goals
» The offensive line keeps Jake Fromm upright and creates at least some running room for D’Andre Swift and company.
» The defense takes away Auburn’s run game and makes the Tigers one-dimensional on offense.
Auburn will win if….
» It pressures Jake Fromm and generates some sacks and/or turnovers
» The secondary takes away Cager and forces some other receivers to step up and make plays
» It can run the ball against Georgia’s stout run defense, and by extension create some big plays in the play-action passing game
They said it:
“We’ve got a lot of work to be done. I feel like we’re behind and playing catch-up. There’s so much to be prepared for. They do a lot more defensively than they probably have in the past. Saw a lot of different looks. And then offensively they always have a ton to prepare. I think sometimes when you know the history of somebody it can be worse because you try to prepare for everything you’ve seen, it makes it hard to do. You’ve just got to get them ready.” — Kirby Smart
Prediction: Georgia 20, Auburn 14.
