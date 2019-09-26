Mississippi State is a new team facing new challenges in 2019 under second-year head coach Joe Moorhead, with change at quarterback and elsewhere across the field from the last time the Tigers and Bulldogs faced in 2018.
To catch up with Mississippi State and to find out more about where the Bulldogs are going into Saturday’s game with Auburn, we reached out to Garrick Hodge, sports editor of the Commercial Dispatch in Columbus, Miss.
Here’s what he had to say this week, going into Saturday’s showdown.
What kind of challenge does Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and the Bulldogs’ rushing attack present to the Auburn defense?
He’s establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the nation, so I think he’s going to be a handful for any defense he faces this year. He’s broken a few ankles already with his agility and has hurdled over a few staunch defenders. Hill isn’t afraid of contact, either. I guess that’s what you’d expect from the SEC’s leading rusher and the back with the third most rushing yards in the country. That said, he hasn’t faced a front seven as formidable as Auburn’s is.
Beyond Hill, MSU coach Joe Moorhead likes to call about 10 designed runs for his quarterback per game, regardless of if Tommy Stevens or true freshman Garrett Shrader line up under center. Both signal callers can hurt you in the ground game.
The running back depth is really thin right now with a couple of injuries, though, but it sounds like Hill’s primary backup Nick Gibson might be back this week.
How is this year’s Mississippi State team different from last year’s team?
The defensive line is a lot worse. I guess that’s what you’d expect when two of last year’s standouts turned into first-round NFL picks, but the 2019 Bulldogs haven’t been able to generate much pressure with their linemen. When MSU has gotten to the quarterback, it’s often been because of clever blitzes by linebackers or defensive backs.
On offense, the Bulldogs are still incredibly reliant on the running game, but third and intermediate isn’t going to scare them as much as it would last year, because they have two quarterbacks capable of making throws on an out route or a crossing route down the middle.
Mississippi State will win if…
I think the Bulldogs need a fast start on the road, and need to force Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to play from behind and hope he makes a few freshman mistakes, which hasn’t happened a whole lot in four games. Obviously, if they’re going to have any success offensively, they have to sustain some kind of running game.
Auburn will win if…
The Tigers force Mississippi State to become one-dimensional and force the Bulldogs to beat them by relying on the arm of a true freshman (Shrader), or the arm of a quarterback dealing with a shoulder injury (Stevens). MSU has had a plethora of issues stopping the run, so if Auburn follows suit with a steady diet of running plays, the Bulldogs could be in for a long night.
They said it:
“Having recruited him (at Penn State) and have tracked his high school career, I think he and Garrett Shrader both have some of that ‘It’ factor and are a little mature beyond their years. Bo has some of that savvy you don’t always see in a true freshman ... He’s very competitive and if you watched the end of that Oregon game, he was as cool as the other side of the pillow. He was unflappable.
— MSU coach Joe Moorhead on the respect he has for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
Prediction?
Auburn 31, Mississippi State 21. Who knows what quarterback is going to play for MSU, but whatever one it is, I’m not sure they’ve shown enough just yet to where I’d feel confident picking them to knock off a top-10 team on the road. Auburn is probably going to stack seven to eight men in the box and focus on taking Kylin Hill out of the game. I know MSU ran for nearly 400 yards against Auburn last year, but this year’s front seven looks like one of the best units in college football.
