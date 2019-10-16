The reality has already set in for Gus Malzahn.
He and his players are going to load up on buses this weekend, then step up on an airplane as they travel up to Arkansas, and JaTarvious Whitlow isn’t going to be there with them — and he isn’t going to be able to lay it all out for the Tigers on gameday like he has for so long.
Auburn’s leading rusher is out injured in what’s going to be a “big blow” for the Tigers when they return to the field Saturday at Arkansas, Gus Malzahn said, and Auburn’s going to have to turn to several different hands to keep churning up yards out of the backfield without him.
“You’ve got to be real,” Malzahn said in his Tuesday press conference, under no illusion that replacing Whitlow is going to be some snap fix. He was asked at the time what gave him confidence in his other runners. His first response was to take a proverbial step back. “We’re not going to go to Arkansas with one of the best tailbacks in our league. I just think that’s just the reality of the thing,” he shrugged.
“But we do have confidence in our other guys,” he added.
Those guys include senior veteran of the group Kam Martin, sophomore speedster Shaun Shivers, and the new piece to the puzzle, freshman D.J. Williams — who will have plenty of the fans’ eyes on him when he rotates in Saturday after taking first-team snaps in practice during the Tigers’ bye last week.
Williams was injured in the preseason and fought his way back to health just before Whitlow went down with injury in the Florida game. Malzahn announced the day after that loss that Whitlow had a procedure done involving his knee and would be out four to six weeks.
Enter Williams into the fold, the third man mentioned by Malzahn when he was asked about his backfield’s production without Whitlow.
Auburn kicks off against Arkansas at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. The game is set to be televised on SEC Network.
“What we’ve been talking about is opportunity,” Malzahn said, insisting Whitlow won’t be easily replaced. “We’ve got some guys that have opportunities.
“We’ll see how they fare.”
Malzahn and the Auburn coaches put the ball down to see how they’d do just that this past weekend during the bye week. Malzahn likened it to preseason camp, seeing several running backs rotate in with the first-team offense in practice, being evaluated by coaches and competing for playing time in the coming weeks.
Martin has rushed for 174 yards this season while Shivers has rolled up 144, behind Whitlow’s team-most 544. Williams is a former four-star prospect who played quarterback at Sebring High School in Florida last fall. With them too is redshirt freshman Harold Joiner from Mountain Brook who saw some snaps in the Texas A&M game, and third-down pass-protection specialist and red-zone bruiser Malik Miller.
“Everybody’s excited,” said Miller, a junior, on those youngsters making the most of their opportunities in practice last week. “Everybody’s just biting, just champing at the bit to get on the field and show what they can do.”
How Auburn splits those carries against Arkansas remains to be seen, but for their parts, the backs have always talked about a team-first mentality in splitting rushing attempts, starting with Whitlow himself, and that hasn’t changed with him on the mend.
“Our mindset as a group is kind of, ‘Next man up’ mentality,” Miller said. “Boobee was a, kind of, leader of the group,” he said, using Whitlow’s nickname. “He’s a vital part of the offense. But we’re a very confident group. We have confidence in everybody in the room and we all know what we bring to the table.
“So we know we’ve got to step up, but we’ve been ready. We’re ready for the challenge.”
Williams ran for 32 yards on seven carries in Auburn’s blowout win over Mississippi State. He hasn’t logged a stat in any other game. He was rated as four-star prospect coming out of high school by ESPN and 247Sports and ranked as a three-star player by Rivals.
“I guess the silver lining with Boobee being out is we have a lot of young guys who can step up and show what they can do out there; a lot of talent in the backfield,” Auburn center Kaleb Kim said.
“We know that all the guys have the ability to get the job done and really all we have to do is open up the holes for those guys and we’re confident they’ll be able to find them.”
Whitlow led Auburn with 787 yards last year as a redshirt freshman.
“I’d be kidding myself to say Boobee Whitlow not going with us is not a big blow,” Malzahn said.
“But we have opportunities for those guys to show what they can do.”
