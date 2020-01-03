TAMPA, FLA. — Bo Nix walked off the field a freshman no more.
His rookie season is over. Nix fought through nine wild wins and four stinging losses this season — all as starter in his first year of college football, and all through arguably the hardest schedule in college football.
Now’s the time for him to make the most of the learning experiences.
Now’s the time for him to start making the most of Year 2 as QB1.
“He’s going to win a championship for us before he gets out of here,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn vowed confidently again under Raymond James Stadium. Auburn lost to Minnesota 31-24 in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, in a game that saw Nix shine at times and struggle in others, but walk off the field with his teammates with his chin up.
“He went up against the toughest schedule in football as a true freshman. He learned,” Malzahn said. “He’s going to be a great quarterback for us. More than that, I think he’s going to be a great leader for us. Those are my expectations.
“I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”
From his game-winning touchdown pass against Oregon in the season opener, to hugs in the locker room Wednesday for seniors saying their goodbyes, Nix has just about seen it all this year.
And he’s surely better for it.
“You hate losing,” Nix said after the game, after stepping out of that locker room. “I hate losing probably about as much as anybody. But you can learn a lot. Obviously there’s a lot of things going on in my head, a lot of things I can think about.
“One of the main ones is keeping everyone together and focusing in on next year and with the guys coming back and how good we can be, and how much better we can get this offseason and how much we’re willing to work for it.”
Nix played in some of college football’s toughest environments this season, at Florida and at LSU, and matched up against some of college football’s best defensive minds, like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He threw the game-winning touchdown against the eventual Pac 12 champions, and beat Alabama in an Iron Bowl for the ages.
He threw three interceptions in the dreaded Swamp where his father once won a legendary game, but later in the season eliminated those picks, throwing 191 consecutive passes without an interception in a streak to end the season dating back to the LSU game.
All told, there’s room for Auburn’s young gunslinger to improve.
There’s evidence too that he’s already doing just that.
“This offseason I’m really focusing in on, for myself, getting bigger, stronger, faster like everybody else, and continue to have another offseason in the development stage,” Nix said. Nix was named the team’s starter for 2019 during fall camp. This will mark his first offseason as the team’s clear starter. “I got here early last year and we had a lot of different quarterbacks, so really just being able to work with the receivers and other guys, and really zoning in on what we need to get better on.”
Nix finished the season with 2,542 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions. He broke Auburn freshman records for passing yards, passing completions and touchdown passes.
He was named SEC Freshman of the Year by the league coaches.
But for Auburn, the hope is that’s just the start of something even bigger.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a player this year,” Nix said. “Obviously, there’s a big difference between high school and college. I feel like I progressed. I got a lot better. I saw a lot more by the end of the season than I was seeing at the beginning.
“At the end of the day, they played better than we did,” he said of Minnesota. “We didn’t get this last one like we could have.”
For Nix, he’ll have plenty of chances to get more wins at Auburn.
And his work toward them has already started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.