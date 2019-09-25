BOSTON – Former Auburn shooting guard Bryce Brown has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Boston Celtics.
With the deal, Brown has received an invitation to the Celtics’ training camp and will suit up for the NBA G League affiliate Maine Red Claws for the upcoming season.
“Signing this deal means a lot to me because I went undrafted,” Brown said. “Thirty teams didn’t want to take a shot on me. I feel like this is a great opportunity to prove myself once again.
“We met both ways and I could possible move up one day to the main squad. I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity and am counting my blessings.”
Brown is the third member from Auburn’s Final Four squad to sign a contract with an NBA team, joining Jared Harper (Suns) and Chuma Okeke (Magic). They are the first trio of Tigers to sign contracts with NBA organizations in the same draft class since Mike Jones, Jeff Moore and Chris Morris in 1988.
The Stone Mountain, Ga. native, who was a two-time All-SEC performer, averaged 15.9 points per game across his final two seasons for Auburn. He set the program record for the most 3-pointers in a career with 382 makes from beyond the arc.
Brown’s 3-point total finished second in Southeastern Conference history and 28th in the NCAA record books. He also broke the Auburn and SEC record with 141 3-pointers in his senior season.
He was chosen as the SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers to their second tournament title in program history behind 16.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game.
Brown was also named to the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team during Auburn's historic run to the Final Four after averaging 18.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor, including 47 percent from behind the arc.
