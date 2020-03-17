Buccaneers Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

 Mike McCarn

Superstar former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton is on his way out of the Carolina Panthers organization, after the team said Tuesday that it has given Newton and his representation permission to seek a trade.

The Panthers announced on the team website that organization general manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his agents to discuss the plan, which the team site said signals the end of a nine-year run for Newton in Carolina.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” Hurney said on the team’s site. ?Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

The Panthers have cleaned house with moves including the firing of former head coach Ron Rivera this past offseason.

Newton led Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance in his NFL MVP season in 2015. He won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship at Auburn in 2010.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments