Former Auburn quarterback and Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is a father again.
Newton’s longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, announced the birth of their fourth child together this week in an Instagram post.
The post shows Proctor holding the baby. The baby is facing away from the camera and is wearing a blue hat.
Proctor did not reveal the gender of the baby or its name; however, she posted the photo with a blue heart emoji.
Proctor announced the couple was expecting another child on Instagram on May 2019, according to People.com.
Newton has yet to post anything about the birth of his newest child on social media.
The couple’s other children are son Chosen Sebastian, 3, daughter Sovereign Dior Cambella and son Camidas Swain, 1. Proctor also has daughter Shakira, 12, from a previous relationship.
