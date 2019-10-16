Kick Six hero Chris Davis highlighted the selection of nine former Auburn football players picked up on the second and final day of the XFL’s draft on Wednesday, getting another chance at pro football this spring.
Those nine players joined the four former Tigers taken on the draft’s first day to mark 13 former Auburn players now on new XFL rosters and facing the opportunity to compete for playing time when the league re-launches this spring.
Davis was the 11th defensive back taken off league draft boards, picked by the new Seattle Dragons franchise, before fellow former Auburn players Trovon Reed, Robenson Therezie, Ryan White and John Franklin III were all also taken by teams in the draft’s designated phase for picking defensive backs.
Then, three more former Auburn players including former Tiger wide receiver Ryan Davis were picked up in the expansive and open final phase of the draft Wednesday.
Ryan Davis, from St. Petersburg, Fla., will have the chance to suit up again near his own home with the Tampa Bay Vipers — potentially catching passes there from former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray.
In earlier phases Tuesday, wide receiver Sammie Coates, running back Cameron Artis-Payne, linebacker Tre’ Williams and offensive lineman Darius James were all loaded onto rosters.
Teams picked 70 players in the draft Tuesday and Wednesday and will have 71-player preseason rosters trimmed down to 52-player gameday rosters before the start of the season in February.
Reed and White will be teammates for the third time, as part of the St. Louis BattleHawks. They shared time on the Plains together and were both on the Birmingham Iron roster as part of the short-lived Alliance of American Football that played last spring before folding. The XFL is the revived brainchild of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, back after one season played in 2001.
The St. Louis team has the most former Auburn players on an initial roster, with four. See the full breakdown of former Auburn players drafted into the XFL below.
Chris Davis marked the highest-picked selection to be picked up among former Auburn players, going in the second round of the defensive backfield draft. Social media celebrated his selection with callbacks to his legendary 109-yard field goal return to win the Iron Bowl in 2013.
