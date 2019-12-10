It certainly felt predestined even when Chad Morris was initially fired by Arkansas.
When it was announced that Kenny Dillingham was heading to Florida State to join Mike Norvell’s first staff with the Seminoles, the first name on the tip of everyone’s tongue was Morris. After all, Gus Malzahn and Morris certainly are cut from the same cloth.
Both climbed from the high school ranks to become offensive coordinators at top programs, Morris at Clemson and Malzahn at Auburn. Both had short stints as mid-major head coaches, Morris with three years at SMU and Malzahn with a year at Arkansas State, before getting SEC head coaching opportunities.
Malzahn got his opportunity at a place he knew well, returning to the Plains, and was able to inherit players that he had helped recruit as the offensive coordinator. Morris was not so fortunate at Arkansas, inheriting a program in disarray.
Less than two years in and after just four wins, the Razorbacks cut ties with Morris, who was 14-22 as the head coach at SMU too but saw the program increase by multiple wins in each of his seasons. Arkansas did not share SMU’s patience.
So with Morris on the market, he became one of the most talked about offensive coordinator candidates in the nation. After all, he has only known success in that role and his lack of wins at Arkansas can be attributed to plenty of factors beyond himself.
Morris’ friendship and the mutual respect he shares with Malzahn made a job on the Plains an obvious fit for him in the eyes of fans, but high-profile offensive-minded head coaches and high-profile offensive coordinators rarely work together.
Morris certainly would have had options to take offensive coordinator job in places where the head coach is less hands-on with the offense than Malzahn traditionally has been. Just this past summer, Malzahn called handing off play-calling duties “a mistake.”
That raises the obvious question: Is Malzahn willing to hand of play-calling duties now, even if that play-caller is the person he gets along with better than anyone in the profession?
My initial conclusion leans towards yes, at least to some degree. Why else would Morris agree to come to Auburn this quickly and not wait until more of the coaching carousel works itself out and see what other opportunities are available?
Malzahn and Morris have clearly had this conversation already and have come to an understanding that both can live with, but you don’t hire a coach as accomplished as Morris to simply hold the title while your head coach calls all the shots. The Morris/Malzahn offense will surely be more of an equal partnership than either man has been used to in recent years.
Auburn now has as much, if not more, offensive brain-power on its coaching staff as anyone in the country. How that manifests its self on the field in 2020 will be a topic of much discussion leading up Sept. 5 and the 2020 season opener with Alcorn State.
If the duo a stay in sync and find a balance, there is little doubt that they can expand on the Auburn offense in Year Two of the Bo Nix era.
