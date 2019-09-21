To what seemed to be the dismay of the CBS broadcast crew on Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers went on the road and dominated the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station for three-and-a-half quarters, the portion of the game that actually mattered.
The win is the type of statement victory the Tigers needed on a national stage to prove their top-10 mettle.
Unlike the season opener with Oregon and their other two non-conference games, the Tigers started fast, literally, as a club-free Anthony Schwartz sprinted into the end zone from 57 yards out for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The defense looked like the championship-caliber defense that they have been billed as in the preseason, but it struggled to show for a complete game until Saturday. The Auburn defensive line made life miserable for the Aggie offensive line and quarterback Kellen Mond throughout the game but particularly early on, when they struggled to get started in previous games.
The special teams got into the act late in the first quarter with Christian Tutt scooping up a bouncing punt and taking it back 30 yards to set up a short field for the Tigers. Backup quarterback Joey Gatewood capped the drive with a short touchdown pass, which emphasized the dominance of the Tigers in a fourth phase of the game.
Gus Malzahn is known nationally for his creative play-calling, but so is Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. On Saturday, that matchup was no contest as it seemed like every move Malzahn made worked in the first half.
The two first-quarter touchdown showed that play-calling prowess by putting Schwartz in space on the opening drive and using Gatewood’s running ability as a decoy and allowing the big quarterback to flip a touchdown to a wide-open John Shenker for a touchdown.
Even after Texas A&M's garbage-time scoring with the game essentially over, Auburn simply trying to run out the clock. The strategy robbed the Tigers the chance for style points; however, anyone who watched Saturday’s contest is well aware of how dominant the Tigers were in College Station.
Even CBS announcers would have to admit that.
Looking ahead
I’ve been trying to avoid looking too far into the future, but the Texas A&M game has shown me a version of this Auburn team that I don’t think we have seen yet.
With Mississippi State coming to town next week followed by road games at Florida and Arkansas, the Tigers are capable of losing any of those games. They should, however, be favored in each of them.
If the team is capable of holding serve in each of those games, then that sets the stage for a massive showdown in Baton Rouge against LSU.
That is a long ways down the road. A lot can happen in a month’s worth of college football, but the game like Saturday’s in College Station allows expectations to be raised.
It is going to be an interesting next couple months on The Plains.
