Gus Malzahn didn’t hide his feelings about the passing game in the first half against Arkansas during his halftime interview with the SEC Network.
Despite leading 17-0 and being asked to talk about the running game, Malzahn quickly pivoted to the passing game and told the television reporter that “we’ve got to hit a pass or two.” The Tiger head coach was simply voicing what many watching at home from the Plains were thinking.
In the second half, the downfield passing game opened things up and Bo Nix threw for three touchdowns, but the struggles on timing plays and throws designed for run-after-the-catch opportunities remain concerning.
The running game got off to a fast start and aside from a couple screen plays, the defense looked dominant in the first half, but the passing game could not get on track.
After looking thoroughly overwhelmed in Gainesville two weeks ago, Nix made his return to the spotlight in Fayetteville. While the scoreboard was certainly more pleasing thanks to a short field and a big Kam Martin run to set up two touchdowns and an early cushion.
Auburn’s offense died off after that though and Nix looked more and more off balance as the half rolled along. Nix’s inaccuracies were the major reason why.
The high-tempo, quick-hitting offense which Malzahn deploys relies on getting the ball to playmakers in space and allowing them to create with the ball in their hands. Although many of the throws are high percentage, accuracy is paramount. Receivers need to get the ball in rhythm to create the maximum yards after catch.
Nix repeatedly struggled with that aspect. He forced Seth Williams to make an athletic grab to convert a third down with the ball behind him early in the half. Later in the half, Anthony Schwartz appeared to be open on a slant across the middle, but a throw behind him fell to the turf and didn’t allow the world-class speedster to get the ball in open space.
With the short-passing game struggling, Auburn flipped the strategy late in the third quarter and long touchdown passes to Williams and Schwartz completely gave the Tigers momentum and a 31-3 lead after Arkansas cut the lead to 14.
While players like Schwartz and Williams are people you want to manufacture touches for in the short-game, allowing them to work downfield should provide Nix some larger windows to work with and allow his playmakers to adjust if a ball isn’t perfectly thrown.
If Auburn is going to pull a shocker in Death Valley next Saturday, the offense is going to have to attack all levels of the stellar LSU defense.
An increased reliance on downfield will mean an increased reliance on the offensive line to protect Nix and make him comfortable. Going against an LSU front is a tough ask for that, but the all-senior front five for Auburn needs to find a way to at least limit those pass rushers.
Auburn has played against two premier opponents this season. The Oregon game ended with some magic from Nix, while the Florida showing was the worst of his young career. How the true freshman responds to the environment at LSU will determine if Auburn can find a way to keep pace with his counterpart Joe Burrow and his high-flying offense.
