The SEC has been the unquestioned best conference in America for years when it comes to college football. Nine of the past 13 national titles have come from the SEC.
The conference that I covered in Division-II last season refers to itself as the SEC of D-II because they consider themselves the best conference in the country and the SEC is associated with greatness.
Alabama, Florida, LSU and Auburn’s national championship squads haven’t been the biggest reason that the SEC commands the respect it does — it has been the depth of the conference.
Those four schools with titles have been fairly constant forces within the Top 25 in the nation. Every other school in the conference has had banner seasons since where they compete with the big boys over that span.
The bread and butter of the conference has been that even the teams nationally thought to be weaker in the SEC — Kentucky and Vanderbilt — have had seasons where they are top-25 caliber. Kentucky proved as much last season.
No other conference can say that in recent memory.
The Big 12 has Kansas, the Big Ten has Rutgers and the Pac-12 has Oregon State. The ACC is more fluid, but they also haven’t had any major contenders in the last decade of seasons other than Clemson and Florida State.
The ability for Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State or South Carolina to have a three- or four-year stretch where they can compete for the national elite has made the conference different.
That seems to be different this season.
The SEC has five top-10 teams, and it is hard to argue there will be at least three teams contending for a playoff spot deep into the season. However, part of the reason for that confidence is that it seems unlikely that one of those top teams will lose to any of the non top-five programs.
This week Ole Miss gets a shot at Alabama and Mississippi State gets a shot at Auburn. It is difficult to see either of those teams pulling off upsets.
Ole Miss has losses to Cal and Memphis, while Mississippi State has a loss to Kansas State.
Normally those non-conference losses would doom teams like that to a full season of basement dwelling in the conference.
Eight of the 14 teams in the SEC have a non-conference loss. While Texas A&M’s was to Clemson, the other seven schools dropped games to teams that aren’t in the Top 25.
The haves and have-nots in the SEC has never been to this level. While it will help Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Florida to the most possible wins, the overall quality of the SEC simply isn’t to where it normally is. That is unfortunate for fans of the league.
With all that being said, there is still not doubt that the SEC is the gold standard of college football. With the blue-bloods of the league looking strong, that won’t change – there just may be some more lop-sided games on the horizon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.