True freshmen have been a huge talking point this season around Auburn University.
Bo Nix made waves by beating out fellow freshman Joey Gatewood for the starting quarterback position prior to the season and has been a primary talking point on the Plains ever since. Running back D.J. Williams’ hype among Auburn fans (especially those on social media) has seemed like it has matched Nix’s at points this season.
With the turn towards winter and basketball season, Tiger fans have some more new freshmen to get to know and the headliner for Bruce Pearl’s latest class is making a great first impression.
Isaac Okoro is not a new name to those that follow basketball recruiting. The four-star prospect and top-40 national recruit by both 247sports and ESPN was the gem of Pearl’s big recruiting class as Auburn reloads from the Final Four run last season.
Just like Nix, Okoro was immediately inserted into the starting lineup for the Tigers. And also just like Nix, he has already shown a flair for the dramatic.
For Nix, it was his first game against Oregon when he tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left to deliver the Tigers a win.
For Okoro, it was Tuesday night in his first true close game as a Tiger when he capped a wild final possession against South Alabama in Mobile by finishing through contact with less than two seconds left to turn a 69-68 loss into a 70-69 victory.
Okoro has been far from just a one-shot pony in the first three games of his Tiger career. On Tuesday, he led the team in points (15), assists (six), steals (two) and blocks (two). He slacked off with his rebounding. Just kidding — he was second on the squad with six.
Beyond the raw numbers, Okoro has been wise beyond his years for Pearl’s inexperienced team. The freshman is joined only by senior guard J’Von McCormick as Tigers with a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. Okoro’s fouls have also gone down each game and he only had one on Tuesday.
He has clearly also earned the trust of Pearl and has played at least 30 minutes in all three of the Tigers’ game so far. His 35 minutes on Tuesday were both a team high and a personal career high. Pearl was asked Tuesday if Okoro has surprised him.
“No,” Pearl responded. “He's a great player. He does it at both ends. He's a phenomenal athlete. He's just really productive. I'm just going to have fun every night thinking of ways to utilize him.”
As Tiger fans have learned with Nix, a freshman’s growth is not always linear and there will be bumps in the to come, but if the first three games are any indication, Auburn basketball may have found its next star.
Unfortunately, if the first three games any indication, the Tigers may have to ride their star freshman hard to live up to their preseason top-25 status.
With a nine-point win over Georgia Southern, a ten-point win over Davidson and Tuesday’s squeaker over South Alabama, the Tigers certainly have not looked like a Final Four team yet — of course last year showed that it doesn’t matter how you play before you reach the Dance, as long as you get in.
With Cal State-Northridge and Colgate at home as their next two contests, fans will get the opportunity to get to know Okoro and their new-look team a little more before a trip to Brooklyn and big tests against New Mexico and possibly Wisconsin to end the season’s opening month.
One thing fans have learned is that with Bruce Pearl at the helm, basketball season is never dull. Now with Okoro, things might just continue to heat up deep into March again. Regardless, the newest Tiger and his friends certainly seem like they will be worth the price of admission all winter long.
