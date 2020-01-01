TAMPA, FLA. – The first half of the 2020 Outback Bowl ended with Minnesota clinging to a seven-point lead, but for anyone who watched the first 30 minutes of football, the time of possession felt more indicative of how the teams stacked up.
Minnesota possessed the ball for 20:45 in the opening half, and Auburn had it for just 9:15. That differential had to play a part in the Tigers’ defense’s worst performance of the season a 31-24 loss to end the year.
“They kept the ball, waited until the play clock had about five seconds or less on it,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They shortened the game. They had an excellent game plan. They were able to execute.”
Auburn’s special teams certainly played a role thanks to its play – both positive and negative – in the opening 30 minutes. Noah Ogbinoghene’s kickoff return for a touchdown eliminated one possible Auburn offensive possession, but Christian Tutt’s muffed punted eliminated one more opportunity for the Tigers to get the ball before eventually turning into the Gophers’ first touchdown.
That wasn’t the primary reason for the Tigers’ inability to possess the football, though. The Tigers could not get the ground game established against the Minnesota front seven and only mustered five rushing yards in the first half.
“Running, throwing, everything, we just had a hard time getting going,” Auburn senior Jack Driscoll said. “We had some good plays. Bo (Nix) made some good plays. From top to bottom, we couldn’t find a way to get consistently going where we could move the ball on them and get going.”
The offense was fairly balanced as far as the run-pass split with 13 passes thrown and nine rushing attempts, but without an ability to pick up first downs on the ground, Auburn drives repeatedly stalled out and forced the defense to remain on the field.
“I think we ran no more than 20 plays in the first half. It wasn’t a lot of plays,” Auburn offensive lineman Marquel Harrell said. “It takes a lot to get in a rhythm of offensive performance. They did what they did on film. They back-fit, they brought an extra safety in the box and brought some extra guys in the box here and there, but at the end of the day, they executed their job better than we executed ours.”
Leaning on the defense is nothing new for Auburn, but on Wednesday, the group had no answer for Minnesota’s physicality up front or the playmaking of the game’s MVP Tyler Johnson. Minnesota ran for 140 yards in the first half led by Mohammed Ibrahim with 90 of his total 140 yards in the opening 30 minutes.
“You’ve just got to get some three-and-outs, make plays,” Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “Fatigue does play a little bit of a part in that, but that’s no excuse. Defenses have got to stop the offense, no matter how many times you’re on the field.
“We should’ve got some more three-and-outs and you’ve got to get off the field. You know, I’ll never make an excuse. Minnesota came today, they executed the game plan and they won. It’s a tough pill to swallow but like I said before, man, you take what you can learn from this loss and just move on.”
Once they had the running game established, the Gophers were able to work off of it with their play-action and RPO plays. Johnson, half the team’s two-headed monster at wideout with Rashod Bateman, was the principle benefactor with 12 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
“I didn’t really get a chance to cover him that much because he was playing slot a lot, but when I did, shoot, he’s not really—he’s not a fast dude, but he’s very shifty, he got good hands, and we all seen that today,” Igbinoghene said. “He can get open. He’s a good route-runner, good technician. Them type of dudes that do that to us. It just wasn’t our day today, and we’re going to come back for next year.”
Johnson’s 73-yard game-winning touchdown came on a busted coverage with 10:26 left in the game.
“I think we kind of messed up one of our coverages there,” Malzahn said. “The guy came scot-free. Quarterback put it out in front. They were able to run the football effectively, too. When you do that, their RPO game, play-action, is more effective.”
To clinch the game, the Gopher offense sealed the game with a 16-play drive to bleed the final 8:38 off the clock and work the ball down to the Auburn nine-yard line before the final kneel downs.
Minnesota ended the day with a 15-minute time of possession advantage and a 75-53 advantage as far as plays ran.
“We just couldn't stop them,” Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “We came in the game the best third-down team, and I feel like we just didn't stop them on third down. Too many big yard plays on second down. Too many screens that just -- it just wasn't us today.
“And they caught us at a good time, and I mean just embarrassing to be honest. Embarrassing.”
