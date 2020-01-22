Auburn needed a spark.
Devan Cambridge was it.
Auburn’s electric freshman scored 26 points off the bench Wednesday night and the Auburn men’s basketball team bounced back to its winning ways with an 80-67 victory over South Carolina in Auburn Arena.
Cambridge rocked the rim with high-flying dunks, sent the arena into a roar with deep 3-pointers, and emerged with a sensational career-high just as Auburn looked to rebound from two brutal losses last week on the road.
He scored 14 by the half. He had only scored four points total in five SEC games entering Wednesday. In a back-and-forth game with streaky scoring, his back-to-back baskets in a swing moment in the second half stretched a five-point Auburn lead to 10 at 63-53 with 11:36 left.
And Auburn Arena had plenty to be excited about again. Auburn went on to lead by 20 on its way to 16-2 on the season and 4-2 in the SEC.
“It was kind of time for him to step up a little bit,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after the win. “He picked a pretty good time.
“I’m happy for him.”
Auburn started the season 15-0 before losing two double-digit decisions at rival Alabama and at Florida last week.
Auburn’s slump carried into the early stages of the game, with Auburn hitting just one of its first 10 shots. But ignited by the efforts of Cambridge, the speedy J’Von McCormick and a senior guard in Samir Doughty regaining his old confidence, Auburn surged ahead by halftime and stayed ahead in the second half.
McCormick scored 13 points. Doughty had 11. Doughty missed his first five shots Wednesday bringing his road woes back home, but he then scored all his points in the second half, finding his rhythm again.
South Carolina fell to 10-8 on the season and 2-3 in the SEC.
“I felt like I brought the energy today,” Cambridge said after the game. “We needed somebody to step up.
“(Pearl) told me to play with confidence and I came out today and did that.”
Whereas Auburn had 15 assists combined in two losses last week, Auburn tallied 17 assists in Wednesday’s win alone.
“Rather than always getting to the rim, we focused really hard on trying to make the extra pass,” Pearl said. “As a result, the 17 assists. That’s why (Cambridge) was recipient.
“Those guys were open in the other games. We just weren’t focused enough on play-making. … We’ll see if we can keep building on it.”
Auburn is set to step out of conference play Saturday, hosting Iowa State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge at 11 a.m.
Wednesday night, Auburn led 39-31 at the half.
Auburn led by nine with 5:39 until the half after Cambridge’s fourth 3-pointer of the first half. South Carolina came right back with a 9-0 run to tie it late in the half, before Auburn closed the half on a 6-0 run to take that lead into the locker room.
The back-and-forth play continued in the second half, with Auburn stretching out an 11-point lead at 44-33 before South Carolina cut it down to a 48-47 lead over the next three minutes.
But Cambridge helped push Auburn back ahead for good in the next few minutes.
Cambridge hit 10 of 14 shots from the field in the game, draining six of nine from 3-point range.
Cambridge had shown flashes of an awe-inspiring athleticism with his leaping ability at times this season, but Wednesday was far and away his best game. He shattered his previous career-high of 10 points coming against Cal State Northridge in November.
“He came up big time for us — making those shots, heavily contested 3’s, got some energy plays with dunks and rebounds,” McCormick said of Cambridge. “So that was big.
“We just had to bring it out of him,” he said. “He’s kind of shy, so we’re just trying to make him just play his game. We’re behind him, make or miss.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.