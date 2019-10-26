BATON ROUGE, LA. — Bo Nix’s mind went to what hurt the most.
Forget the losing streak in Death Valley. Forget the SEC title chances evaporating into the Louisiana night.
Nix hasn’t and he won’t: But when he thought about what was most disappointing about Saturday night’s 23-20 loss to No. 2 LSU, that might’ve been how he thought his offense had just let his defense down.
“That might be the most frustrating thing: They’re doing their job and we just haven’t done ours,” Nix said outside the locker room in Death Valley.
Auburn’s offense mustered just 287 yards against LSU, suffering through six three-and-outs and seeing nine of 15 total drives end in punts after four or plays or fewer. Auburn’s offense was drug into the Louisiana mud, bogged down behind the chains on too many occasions, lost in the roar of Tiger Stadium too often, and unable to make enough big plays to earn a big win.
Auburn’s defense played lights out at times, coming up with a big goal-line stand in the third quarter and another turnover right after that as Auburn led 13-10. It was only after two straight three-and-outs by the Auburn offense that the defense gave way, going back on the field on little rest when LSU’s electrifying offense finally scored for the first time in the third quarter late in the frame to take the lead at 16-13.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot. Defense played out of their minds again,” Nix said.
“It’s frustrating that, as a leader, as the quarterback, I feel like we should help them out a little bit more.”
Auburn’s defense held LSU’s offense to its lowest scoring total in a game this season by a fair margin. LSU’s previous season low in scoring came in a 36-13 win over Mississippi State.
“Our defense played unbelievable against a very high-powered offense,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, disappointed after the loss. “I thought our special teams did a solid job, especially the kicking game, backing them up.
“You know, offensively, we just didn’t get it done.”
Auburn was penalized 15 times in the game at a cost of 98 yards, with eight penalties being charged to the offense — including four false starts in raucous Death Valley, after those communication penalties were a major talking point for Auburn after they played a role in Auburn’s first loss of the season at Florida.
“I thought we were going to do better. We didn’t,” Malzahn said. “I’m running this offense, and that’s on me. We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to do a better job moving forward.
“It was loud and all that, but it doesn’t matter.”
The feeling seemed to run throughout the Auburn locker room, at least as select players like Nix filed out, downtrodden as darkness fell over Death Valley, and over Auburn’s season again:
The Auburn defense rose to the occasion. The offense didn’t.
“We’ve got to be able to step up, and tonight unfortunately we didn’t,” left tackle Jack Driscoll said. “They played their hearts out, and we didn’t make enough plays to win.”
