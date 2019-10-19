FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Marlon Davidson exploded around the edge, and made sure for everyone watching that that they wouldn’t have to wait long to see the Auburn defensive line play like the best group in the entire country.
Believe the hype. It took just three plays, and Davidson and the Auburn defensive line showed how it’s changing games and playing at an elite level.
Davidson’s early sack-fumble and recovery set the stage for Auburn’s early charge Saturday, on the Tigers’ way to blasting Arkansas 51-10 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium — and showed just how Auburn’s defensive line can wreak havoc as one of the best in college football.
Davidson charged around the Arkansas offensive line on the third play of the game, stripped Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks of the ball, reeled it in on the ground for the turnover, and after Auburn’s offense cashed in the opportunity for a touchdown three plays later, the Tigers were well on their way to their blowout win.
The offense found success off the defense’s big plays — and the defensive line, starring Davidson and fellow NFL Draft prospect Derrick Brown, carried their stellar play from the Florida game into another SEC showcase.
“That was probably the most fun game I’ve had in a long time,” Davidson said with a smile after the win, the heartbreak from the Florida game seemingly long gone. “I felt good about that game, for sure.”
Auburn’s defense finished the game with three forced turnovers, three sacks and nine tackles for loss. Another, fourth turnover was hauled in on special teams. Davidson finished with two sacks himself, and he and Brown helped lead the Tigers with a tie for the team-best total of five tackles each.
“It feels good,” Davidson said, of he and Brown playing at such a high level together. “I mean, nobody just can’t pick who they’re gonna block. You slide protection to Derrick, and I’m liable to make a play. You slide to me, Derrick will make a play. It just keeps teams at a disadvantage.
“They can’t just figure out what we’re going to do.”
That’s no disrespect to Arkansas. No one’s been able to figure those two out this year.
It was last year in December that both touted pro prospects decided to come back to Auburn and make for a special final season together on the Plains — and as a position group, they’ve been doing just that.
“Being able to be a dominant defensive line up front — it’s just a tribute to what we worked on all offseason,” Brown said, pointing to other standouts along the defensive line who contribute in the effort. It isn’t just him and Davidson, he said.
“We just bounce off each other,” Brown said later. “On the defensive line we want to see each other make plays. Marlon makes a play, I make a play, (Tyrone) Truesdell makes a play, Coynis (Miller), whoever. It’s just fun to get back to the sidelines and be able to talk junk to each other about it.”
They definitely had their fun Saturday.
The defense held things down for the offense as Auburn took a 17-0 lead into halftime — before the offense reeled together explosive plays in the second half to pull away for the big margin of victory.
By halftime, Auburn’s front had tallied all three of its sacks for 12 yards, six tackles for loss for 21 yard and was credited was two quarterback hurries. The Tigers also had two pass breakups credited to defensive linemen at the break, after they batted passes down at the line of scrimmage.
